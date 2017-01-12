Grant helps community health hub

QUALITY AND GROWTH: Professor Andy Bridges from CQUniversity is delighted to be working with Community Lifestyle Support.

COMMUNITY Lifestyle Support has taken its first step in creating a community health hub thanks to a State Government grant worth almost $40,000.

The Bundaberg community service provider is teaming up with CQUniversity Bundaberg to develop assistive technology and now has $37,259 from the government to help achieve its goal.

The project aims to develop and commercialise a microelectromechanical system based switch to enable individuals with severe and complex physical impairments, which limit their movement, to control electronic devices allowing them to gain independence in their life.

The hub is all part of a five-year plan to expand, create jobs for community services workers, allied health professionals, agriculturalists, engineers and technologists.

CQUniversity Bundaberg Vice-Chancellor Professor Andy Bridges said it was great to bring these different disciplines together.

"I think it is a fantastic start to this relationship,” he said.

Community Lifestyle Support chief executive officer Damien Tracey said the funding for the development of a micro-level control switch was critical for people with severe and complex physical impairments.

"The technology will increase their independence, allowing them to participate in community life, and for some clients to participate in paid work,” Mr Tracey said.

"The increased independence can also reduce the burden on unpaid carers, allowing them to further participate in work or community life.”