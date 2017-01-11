Grandmother thought she was going to die after attack

KILLER DOGS: Ruth VonBulow-Bauer was attacked by dogs on her front verandah. The dogs had just killed her cat Lockie.

PEEKING out her bedroom window as the sun came up Ruth VonBulow-Bauer never expected to see her beloved cat ripped apart on the lawn.

As the window's body went into shock it took her sometime to go out to see her little Lockie which she had named after her grandson Lochlan, who was born with the same coloured hair, more than 10 years ago.

"I opened the blind and it really killed me, I couldn't even bring a tear to my eye I just went breathless," she said.

"My best mate was laying on the ground and he didn't deserve it."

Mrs VonBulow-Bauer lives in her Bargara home alone and phoned her daughter for help.

After gathering her thoughts and courage the widow stepped outside to collect the cats limp body.

"I opened the door and there were two big black bloody dogs sitting on my good chairs," Mrs VonBorlow-Bauer said.

"They bailed me up and attacked me - I ran back inside and thought I was going to die."

KILLER DOGS: Ruth VonBulow-Bauer looked out her window on Sunday morning and saw her cat Lockie dead on the lawn. Mike Knott BUN090117RUTH1

The senior citizen who had only had a heart attack just six weeks earlier feared she was about to have another as her heart was racing.

The dogs left her with bruised arms and back after she was injured trying to escape their reach.

"My daughter, her husband and their little girl pulled up but couldn't get out straight away because the dogs attacked them too," she said.

"I called the police and the council and they sent a dog controller out to picked them up.

HAPPIER TIMES: Ruth VanBulow-Bauer's shared photos of her cat Lockie before he was attacked and killed by two dogs in Bargara. Photo: Contributed Picasa

"The woman took my Lockie too because I was so upset and devastated I couldn't even go to see him."

Mrs VonBulow-Bauer believes the dogs are dangerous and wants them to be put down before they attack someone else.

"I only had my thin nightdress on and if they had of bit me through that, my God, they could have dragged me anywhere," she said.

"I've never been attacked by dogs before and their four big ugly eyes glaring at me was terrible.

"They were just hanging around and didn't try to leave they wanted to have another rip at me."

KILLER DOGS: Ruth VonBulow-Bauer looked out her window on Sunday morning and saw her cat Lockie dead on the lawn. Mike Knott BUN090117RUTH3

She had lived in the Natalie St house for four years and never had issues with dangerous dogs in the past and said she wasn't sure where these dogs lived.

The Bundaberg Regional Council confirmed it responded to a report of a dog attack in Bargara at the weekend.

Health and regulatory services spokesman Peter Heuser said in addition to the attack, the council had received a number of reports that three dogs were wandering in the area and acting aggressively towards residents.

The investigation in to the matter is ongoing.