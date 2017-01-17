32°
Grandma jumping for joy as Ewan sprints to top of Tour

Mikayla Haupt
| 17th Jan 2017 5:02 PM
OVER THE LINE: Marie Ewan was watching on in Bundaberg when grandson Caleb Ewan took out stage one of the Tour Down Under near Adelaide today.
OVER THE LINE: Marie Ewan was watching on in Bundaberg when grandson Caleb Ewan took out stage one of the Tour Down Under near Adelaide today. DAN PELED

BUNDY grandmother Marie Ewan made such a fuss over her grandson yesterday she was "hoping the police didn't show up thinking someone was murdered”.

But this wasn't your average proud gran moment.

Cyclying golden boy Caleb Ewan has took out first place - and the Ochre jersey - in today's stage one of the Tour Down Under.

Mrs Ewan said his performance was incredible and had her jumping for joy.

"It was fantastic to see him race on television,” she said.

"Caleb's grandfather always said one day he'd be sitting back in his chair watching him race and today that happened.

"We watched the whole race and it seemed like the house was vibrating.

"We were screaming at the TV and hoping the police didn't show up thinking someone was murdered.”

Mrs Ewan said Caleb had been riding since he was 9 and was inspired by his father to ride.

"There's been 71 years of Ewan cyclists which started with my husband, who then got Mark, Caleb's dad, into it and then Mark got Caleb into it.”

"He started on the track and the moved to the road after going to the Australian Institute of Sport.

"Ever since he's been going overseas, he's been winning competitions - he won the People's Choice, stage one and six last year.”

Cyclists had to battle the scorching heat as well as their rivals

"It's so hot down there - it's 42 degrees which is just ridiculous,” Mrs Ewan said.

"The race actually had to be shortened because once it gets over 41 degrees it's too dangerous for the cyclists,” she said.

"Caleb is used to cooler temperatures so it would have been a shock to compete in that heat.”

Ewan's efforts in yesterday's race has put him and his team Orica-Scott in the overall lead.

The sprinter finished the race in 3hrs 24mins and18sec and, having the fastest cumulative time at the end of the race, gets to wear the the Ochre jersey.

Mrs Ewan said she just wanted to wish her grandson the best in the races to come and said she believed he can win the overall tour.

bundaberg competion cycling family grandson sport tour down under

