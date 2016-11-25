Grabbed from behind and robbed

Police are investigating after a man was held up on a Bundaberg street overnight.

POLICE are making enquiries after a man was allegedly held up with a sharp object on a Bundaberg street overnight.

The 25-year-old man told police he was walking along Short St near Hinkler Central on Thursday night when he was grabbed from behind.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the man claimed he was grabbed around the neck from behind by a man about 7.25pm.

"He felt a bladed instrument in his back and the offender has taken his backpack before decamping the scene,” he said.

Det Snr Sgt Bishop said the only description the man had of the offender was that he was wearing a dark-coloured, long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident can called Bundaberg Police on 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.