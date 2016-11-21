29°
News

Government slammed over permanent scallop closure

Carolyn Archer
| 21st Nov 2016 5:46 PM
BOMB-SHELL: Commercial fishermen fear the closure of 30% of scallop stock areas will cripple the industry.
BOMB-SHELL: Commercial fishermen fear the closure of 30% of scallop stock areas will cripple the industry. Mike Knott BUN051011SEA7

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG commercial fishers have labelled the State Government's intention to permanently close scallop replenishment areas as "idiotic”, accusing them of using dodgy, out of date data to threaten livelihoods.

On Friday, Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne said Fisheries Queensland officers would hold urgent meetings with commercial operators to outline changes to management to protect the sustainability of scallops, which had plummeted to crisis levels.

Mr Byrne said the latest scientific advice was that stocks had fallen to just 6% of original biomass and catch rates from January 2015 to April 2016 were the lowest in the 39-year record of catch rates.

But Bundaberg trawler owner Andrew Redfearn said the intended permanent closure of the SRAs was another under-handed resource grab from fishermen under the guise of fisheries management for which there was no compensation.

"Closing SRAs permanently will be of no advantage to commercial stocks and will in fact yet again put greater pressure on fishery areas outside the SRAs,” he said.

"I seriously question the credentials, capability and political persuasion of the person who suggested the permanent closure of the SRAs and also question the same of the other managers that support this idiotic measure.”

Mr Redfearn said the government was basing the current 6% of biomass on 1977 catches.

"I would like to point out that at this point in time there was no shell size limit,” he said.

"Also at in 1977 there was probably one of the biggest patches of shell of all time found near Lady Musgrave Island. The area in which this was caught is now a green zone.”

Bundaberg commercial fisherman Paul Grunske also fears what the closures will do to the industry, with 30% of the state's scallops stock areas to be closed to fishers.

"You can't take 30% away from any industry and say there's going to be no impact,” he said.

Mr Grunske said scallops were an annual product and low-yielding seasons had been shown to be immediately followed by record catches.

"They're short-lived animals that have the ability to increase their numbers very quickly,” he said.

Mr Grunske said Fisheries management seemed intent on wiping out the commercial fishing industry.

Bundy fishers fisherman will meet Fisheries staff tomorrow.

Bundaberg News Mail
UPDATE: Furious fires on both sides of Fallons Rocks Rd

UPDATE: Furious fires on both sides of Fallons Rocks Rd

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising residents in the vicinity of Calavos (south of Bundaberg) to enact their bushfire plan.

Vietnamese cuisine comes to Bundaberg

Viet's Taste has opened in the Hinkler Central food court. Pictured is chef's assistant Ben Trapp.

Chef brings a new option to the city

16 clever thoughts about life we can all relate to

Funny facts sum up life

FORMALS 2016: Every Bundy school in one place

Aleisha Thomas and Jared Everett Isis District State High School formal

Every Bundaberg prom photo in one place.

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

ERNEST Hemingway took up a challenge to write a story in six words.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Ashton Kutcher spent a year living in Airbnbs after his marriage to Demi Moore broke up.

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Supplied by Warner Bros.

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Santa has arrived early with this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price. Attributes of...

PRICED TO GO - 3 UNITS RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK !!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

Bundaberg Industrial Investment Opportunity

96 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

Commercial "Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. ... Call for...

"Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. Located on the north side of Bundaberg on a major arterial road. The area is a...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU RATHER BE

Lot 230 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOUR FAMILY DESERVES THE BEST

Lot 229 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $200,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

EDENBROOK, A PLACE TO CALL HOME!

Lot 228 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $195,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

UNBEATABLE LOCATION

Lot 227 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $203,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

SURROUNDED BY QUALITY

Lot 226 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $194,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

YOU WILL LOVE LIVING IN EDENBROOK

Lot 225 Edenbrook Estate, Norville 4670

Residential Land If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is ... $196,000

If locality to schools, day care, sporting grounds, clubs and amenities is a must in your search criteria for a new home site, search no further as Edenbrook...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!