Government slammed over permanent scallop closure

BOMB-SHELL: Commercial fishermen fear the closure of 30% of scallop stock areas will cripple the industry.

BUNDABERG commercial fishers have labelled the State Government's intention to permanently close scallop replenishment areas as "idiotic”, accusing them of using dodgy, out of date data to threaten livelihoods.

On Friday, Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne said Fisheries Queensland officers would hold urgent meetings with commercial operators to outline changes to management to protect the sustainability of scallops, which had plummeted to crisis levels.

Mr Byrne said the latest scientific advice was that stocks had fallen to just 6% of original biomass and catch rates from January 2015 to April 2016 were the lowest in the 39-year record of catch rates.

But Bundaberg trawler owner Andrew Redfearn said the intended permanent closure of the SRAs was another under-handed resource grab from fishermen under the guise of fisheries management for which there was no compensation.

"Closing SRAs permanently will be of no advantage to commercial stocks and will in fact yet again put greater pressure on fishery areas outside the SRAs,” he said.

"I seriously question the credentials, capability and political persuasion of the person who suggested the permanent closure of the SRAs and also question the same of the other managers that support this idiotic measure.”

Mr Redfearn said the government was basing the current 6% of biomass on 1977 catches.

"I would like to point out that at this point in time there was no shell size limit,” he said.

"Also at in 1977 there was probably one of the biggest patches of shell of all time found near Lady Musgrave Island. The area in which this was caught is now a green zone.”

Bundaberg commercial fisherman Paul Grunske also fears what the closures will do to the industry, with 30% of the state's scallops stock areas to be closed to fishers.

"You can't take 30% away from any industry and say there's going to be no impact,” he said.

Mr Grunske said scallops were an annual product and low-yielding seasons had been shown to be immediately followed by record catches.

"They're short-lived animals that have the ability to increase their numbers very quickly,” he said.

Mr Grunske said Fisheries management seemed intent on wiping out the commercial fishing industry.

Bundy fishers fisherman will meet Fisheries staff tomorrow.