Government gives our reef a D in latest marine health report

THE Great Barrier Reef has scored a D on it's report card for the fifth year in a row.

Bundaberg's section of reef, the Burnett Mary, also scored a D.

The annual report card produced by the Federal and Queensland governments was published online Thursday.

The score is based on the state of coral, seagrass and water quality, with seagrass being the region's poorest performer.

The report blames the agriculture industry for the "poor state" of the reef with the sugar industry progressing just 23% toward its environmental targets.

"A D for five years in a row is simply not acceptable," WWF-Australia's Sean Hoobin said.

"It is not a good look with Australia due to report to UNESCO by December 1 on the progress of the Reef 2050 plan."

Canegrowers say numbers not letters paint the clearest and most up-to-date picture of what is really happening.

"We acknowledge today's Great Barrier Reef Report Card which shows progress towards targets for nutrient, chemical and sediment runoff," Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said.

"But we know that this report card is a snapshot in time. Its grades are a reflection of water quality modelling against a water quality target taken more than 12 months ago.

"They don't reflect all of the hard work and positive changes growers have been undertaking on their farms."