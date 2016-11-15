30°
Government announces $5m for second stage of Multiplex

Carolyn Archer
| 15th Nov 2016 7:02 PM
WORKING: The State Government has committed $5 million towards Stage 2 of the Multi-purpose Sports and Community Centre.
WORKING: The State Government has committed $5 million towards Stage 2 of the Multi-purpose Sports and Community Centre.

AN ADDITIONAL $5 million in State Government funding has cemented the construction of the second stage of Bundaberg's multiplex development.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey met on the site of the Multi-purpose Sports and Community Centre yesterday with State Development Minister Anthony Lynham and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson to share in the announcement.

Cr Dempsey said the announcement was incredibly good news for the community and meant that there would be an almost seamless transition between the construction of stages 1 and 2.

Stage 1 of the project will house the PCYC and while the second stage will be the city's new flood evacuation centre.

"This $5 million from the State Government and the promised $5 million from the Federal Government will ensure the $12.26 million stage 2 project will remain on track to be completed in early October 2017,” he said.

"This latest grant brings the State Government's commitment to the overall project to $10 million.

"Investment in infrastructure of this magnitude is good for the region, great for our community and a major economic stimulus for our local building sector.

"This funding means jobs as well as adding to the viability of local businesses and contractors through the supply of goods and services.

"Stages 1 and 2 combined take the overall value of the project to around $27 million. Stage 1 is at the cusp of completion while a successful tenderer for stage 2 is scheduled to be announced prior to Christmas.”

Cr Dempsey said stage 2 would include the construction of the sports/civic hall, stage and green room, main entry foyer, commercial kitchen, function rooms, plant rooms, landscaping and ablutions facilities.

"Having state and federal governments partner with council in this project takes the onus off council to source those funds from other avenues,” he said.

