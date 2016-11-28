Gold pendant stolen from caravan

STOLEN: Detectives are investigating the theft of jewellery between June 15 and June 30 from a caravan in Lihs St, Elliott Heads, including a gold pendant similar to the one pictured.

DETECTIVES from Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing investigations into the theft of jewellery between June 15 and June 30 from a caravan located at Lihs St at Elliott Heads.

Police are seeking community assistance to help locate and recover a gold necklace with custom pendant.

The pendant is designed with a gold nugget suspended in a twisted cage with a diamond attached to the cage.

A diamond ring was also stolen from the caravan.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1602017011.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24 hours a day.