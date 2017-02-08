32°
News

Glass shattered over road as cars collide on busy street

Mikayla Haupt
| 8th Feb 2017 9:56 AM
Crash on FE Walker St.
Crash on FE Walker St. Mikayla H

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOUR emergency crews were on the scene after two cars collided on the corner of FE Walker St and Que Hee St this morning at approximately 9am.

Officer in charge, Terry Shelley said it was a low-speed accident with one vehicle travelling at a mere 10kmh while the other was doing 50kmh.

Crash on FE Walker St.
Crash on FE Walker St. Mikayla H

With glass shattered over the road, police officers were redirecting traffic while waiting for a tow truck to arrive and take one of the smashed vehicles away.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on FE Walker St.
Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on FE Walker St. Mikayla Haupt

Officer Shelley said no one was injured during this morning's accident.

The road is no longer blocked and traffic is flow is back to normal.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ambulance car crash emergency serivces fe walker st fire and emergency service kepnock police

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

BRISBANE is known for its incredibly on-point shopping scene, but things have gone to another level in recent times with a bunch of new retailers moving in.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern ArtGOMA Turns 10Sugar Spin: you; me; art and everythingGallery 1.2Shoppy \"Nervescape\" 2016Media call

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Glass shattered over road as cars collide on busy street

Glass shattered over road as cars collide on busy street

FOUR emergency crews were on the scene after two cars collided on the corner of FE Walker St and Que Hee St this morning at approximately 9am.

Canetec a cut above the rest

FARMING FUTURE: "We are only a small business, but we are doing big things,” general manager David Moreny says of his team at Canetec.

Bundaberg innovators are doing 'big things'

$500 a year cash boost coming for working parents

Generic photo of parent and child, Friday, Feb 14, 2014. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING

WORKING parents will secure a $500-a-year cash boost

'Welcome to Hell on Earth in Australia'

SCORCHER: The heat map shows the extreme inland temperatures that will make their way the coastlines over the next few days.

THE next few days will be unbearable for parts of Qld and NSW

Local Partners

Vegetation fire burning south of Monto

Multiple fire crews are attending avegetation fire burning within Coominglah State Forest.

It will be a wheely good time for Timmothy

DAY TO REMEMBER: Timmothy Mulvena is about to turn 16, he has cerebral palsy and his sister will surprise him with a convoy of trucks.

Community rolls in for lad with cerebral palsy

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, February 8

CHICK FLICK: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Darker.

Five things you need to know

Say cheese and smile for inner health

GO WILD: Elisabeth Fekonia is running workshops about fermented food, including how to make brie cheese and sourdough bread.

Learn how to make gluten free cake, biscuits, slice and wraps

Bargara author brings bedtime to life with bilbies

SLEEP PEACEFULLY: Bargara author Kris Sheather with her new book, Bedtime Bilby, which she'll be reading at Bundaberg Library tomorrow.

Proceeds from bilby book to help save species

All Time Low announce Australian tour with supports

Pop punk heaven for All Time Low fans as tour and support announced.

'I’m not full of s**t’: Highest MKR score ever

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Tuesday February 7* My Kitchen Rules contestants Amy and Tyson host their instant restaurant at Kangaroo Point, Queensland. Supplied by Channel 7.

OUR favourite villains Amy and Tyson show they can cook.

Jilted groom rejects second chance with runaway bride

Lauren asks Andrew to give their marriage a second chance.

MAN was dumped without warning on the show Married At First Sight.

Olympic gold medallist returns home to Mackay

Julia Zemiro's Home Delivery, featuring Mackay-born Cathy Freeman, airs on Wednesday, February 8.

Sportswoman shows off Mackay in TV episode

Buderim parents reject invitation to gay son's wedding

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's finance.

'My story is not unique by any means.'

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

Netflix's new feature could cause it serious legal trouble

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

SMALL INVESTMENT FOR TIDY RETURNS

4 Kennedy Street, Avondale 4670

House 3 1 1 $160,000

Fantastic entry opportunity into the property investment market or another to add to an existing portfolio that would be just about positive cash flow. Very long...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE!

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

IMMACULATE PRESENTATION, SHED and ROOM FOR THE CARAVAN

21 Santina Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 4 $349,000

Located just a hop skip and jump from St Lukes school is this immaculate brick home with great street appeal, immaculate presentation, easy access to the 6m x 6m...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $329,000

Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

NEAT AND TIDY IN GREAT LOCATION WITH MODERN BATHROOM + SLEEPOUT / OFFICE

29 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 Offers Over...

This very neat and tidy home located in Norville is the ideal proposition for those looking for a quaint, easy to maintain property in a great location close to...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

NEW OFFICE SPACE OR FANTASTIC HOME - YOUR CHOICE !

43a Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Professionaltioned within walking distance to schools, public transport, pubs and amenities whilst only 800m to major shopping centers and approx. 1.5km to the CBD...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

Mining giant execs could sun themselves on region's island

OFFERS INVITED: Potential buyers are showing interest in Camp Island, off the coast of Bowen.

The vendors are hoping for at least $2m for the island.

How Airbnb turned quiet street into party central

Party time!

'Dramatic change to the neighbourhood environment'

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!