Glass shattered over road as cars collide on busy street

FOUR emergency crews were on the scene after two cars collided on the corner of FE Walker St and Que Hee St this morning at approximately 9am.

Officer in charge, Terry Shelley said it was a low-speed accident with one vehicle travelling at a mere 10kmh while the other was doing 50kmh.

Crash on FE Walker St. Mikayla H

With glass shattered over the road, police officers were redirecting traffic while waiting for a tow truck to arrive and take one of the smashed vehicles away.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash on FE Walker St. Mikayla Haupt

Officer Shelley said no one was injured during this morning's accident.

The road is no longer blocked and traffic is flow is back to normal.