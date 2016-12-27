Glass half full for new Bundy candidate

MOORE Park Beach man Richard Glass has put up his hand to run in the next state election as an independent.

Mr Glass, who moved to Woodgate in 1992, says he is a proud member of the Love Australia or Leave Party and was its Bundaberg candidate until recently, when he decided to go independent.

The 61-year-old said if elected, he would focus on jobs and growth for the region in a bid to quell our high unemployment rate, with a plan to expand Bundaberg Airport to help transport local produce.

The former engraver would also look to create a domestic violence shelter for men in Bundaberg and focus on getting children more healthy through sport and education initiatives.

Mr Glass said he would closely monitor Bundaberg's $100 million Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant to make sure it didn't impact the environment and recreational users of the river.

He would also look to increase aged care services including palliative care and hospice accommodation in Bundaberg.

Mr Glass said he had strong ties with the Bundaberg community.

"Mum and dad are both buried in Bundaberg. It is where I will be buried,” he said.

"My two kids have lived in Bundaberg since 1992 and have children of their own here now.”

Mr Glass is the fourth candidate to enter the race for the seat of Bundaberg.

Two weeks ago the LNP nominated councillor David Batt as its candidate.

Cr Batt told the NewsMail he was passionate about crime prevention and child safety.

Then at the weekend, Senator Pauline Hanson announced Dr Jane Truscott as the One Nation candidate for Bundaberg.

"People are fed up with the major political parties,” Dr Truscott said.

All three will look to unseat incumbent Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson. Ms Donaldson resigned from Cabinet last month after revelations she had not paid her rates for three years and driven her car unregistered.