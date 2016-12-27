29°
News

Glass half full for new Bundy candidate

27th Dec 2016 4:10 PM
INDEPENDANT: Moore Park resident Rick Glass is running for State Parliament.
INDEPENDANT: Moore Park resident Rick Glass is running for State Parliament. Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOORE Park Beach man Richard Glass has put up his hand to run in the next state election as an independent.

Mr Glass, who moved to Woodgate in 1992, says he is a proud member of the Love Australia or Leave Party and was its Bundaberg candidate until recently, when he decided to go independent.

The 61-year-old said if elected, he would focus on jobs and growth for the region in a bid to quell our high unemployment rate, with a plan to expand Bundaberg Airport to help transport local produce.

The former engraver would also look to create a domestic violence shelter for men in Bundaberg and focus on getting children more healthy through sport and education initiatives.

Mr Glass said he would closely monitor Bundaberg's $100 million Rubyanna Wastewater Treatment Plant to make sure it didn't impact the environment and recreational users of the river.

He would also look to increase aged care services including palliative care and hospice accommodation in Bundaberg.

Mr Glass said he had strong ties with the Bundaberg community.

"Mum and dad are both buried in Bundaberg. It is where I will be buried,” he said.

"My two kids have lived in Bundaberg since 1992 and have children of their own here now.”

Mr Glass is the fourth candidate to enter the race for the seat of Bundaberg.

Two weeks ago the LNP nominated councillor David Batt as its candidate.

Cr Batt told the NewsMail he was passionate about crime prevention and child safety.

Then at the weekend, Senator Pauline Hanson announced Dr Jane Truscott as the One Nation candidate for Bundaberg.

"People are fed up with the major political parties,” Dr Truscott said.

All three will look to unseat incumbent Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson. Ms Donaldson resigned from Cabinet last month after revelations she had not paid her rates for three years and driven her car unregistered.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  independent labor lnp one nation qldpol rick glass

Donaldson under fire from public over puppet purchase

Donaldson under fire from public over puppet purchase

REVELATIONS Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson used her taxpayer-funded credit card inappropriately has created a storm on Facebook.

The year's 10 most read NewsMail stories online

If it's flooded forget it FORGET IT: Vehicles continue to ignore the risk of driving through flooded roads despite recent fatalities in the Bundaberg region. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Tributes, tragedy and new beginnings for a restaurant

Some stop and give way signs about to change

Generic stop sign

Council assess road safety

Glass half full for new Bundy candidate

INDEPENDANT: Moore Park resident Rick Glass is running for State Parliament.

Richard Glass enters race for seat of Bundaberg

Local Partners

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

Agnes Water girl Tembi-Rae Ward, 9, is slowly recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was hit by a bus.

Tembi Rae shocks parents by strength, determination.

Blues festival to rock Agnes

19 TWENTY: The Agnes Blues Roots & Rock Festival will be hosting winners of the 2012, 2013 Blues @ Bridgetown People's Choice Award.

Three days of music, food and markets

HOLIDAY FUN: What's on today?

POOL FUN: Grace and Zacharry Morrish at the Anzac Pool. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Get the kids out and about

Home and Away star takes the stage in Bundy

Alec Snow has made a name for himself on classic Australian TV soap Home & Away.

Actor will visit the region

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year, the fifth consecutive year it has topped the list.

George Michael smashes charts after shock death

George Michael’s Fastlove video is one of many being snapped up by Australians on iTunes.

George Michael is set to dominate charts again after his shock death

What's on Netflix and Stan in the new year

Here's what's coming to Netflix and Stan.

The most cringe-worthy tribute to George Michael

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits to having body dysmorphic disorder, but her husband and daughter help her with the way she perceives herself.

One of the more awkward tweets of 2016

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies age 53

According to reports on late 25 December 2016, British popstar George Michael has died peacefully at home at the age of 53, his publicist has announced.

Pop Superstar George Michael has died at the age of 53

What's new in cinemas this Boxing Day

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster Moon in Sing.

Boxing Day's a great day to get out of the house and see a movie

Alien: Covenant trailer is here and it is terrifying

Michael Fassbender reprises his role as David.

The trailer for Alien: Covenant has been released

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!