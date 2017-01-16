Glass door smashed in at school

HOLIDAY CRIME: Constable Mick Gray is asking the community to keep a watchful eye out for suspicious activity.

WHILE parents might be counting down the days until school returns, police are urging residents to spend the last days of the school holidays keeping an eye on our educational facilities.

District Crime Prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said Bundaberg police had received two reports of wilful damage at schools across the region in less than a week.

On Sunday police responded to a report of wilful damage after a glass door was smashed in at a primary school in West Bundaberg.

"It appeared to be by a rock,” Snr Const Loftus said.

However there was no entry gained to the building.

On Thursday police were also called out to a school at Burnett Heads after a skylight above the school's tuck shop was damaged.

"It's unclear if they entered the tuck shop but there was no property stolen,” Snr Const Loftus said.

No one has been charged in relation to either offence and investigations are still continuing.

Police regularly see an increase in vandalism and property offences committed at school during holiday periods.

In response a School Watch hotline has been set up to report any suspicious behaviour.

Community members can call the hotline on 131 788 or alternatively via Policelink on 131 444.

Anyone with information in relation to the above matters can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.