Give to make a difference this Christmas

CHRISTMAS is a season of hope and the Salvation Army is encouraging people to give hope where it's needed the most this festive season.

Bundaberg Salvation Army captains Melissa and Chris Millard said last year, through the generous support of the community, the Salvation Army was able to help many families and individuals in need.

"The joy, hope and relief in the faces of those assisted is a real reminder of what Christmas is all about," Melissa said.

"With your support we will be able to help even more people this year."

Christmas is the busiest time of the year for the Salvation Army.

The public can join the Salvos to give hope where it's needed by donating quality, new gifts and non-perishable food items to Bundaberg Salvation Army at 110 McCarthy St, or by being generous if they see the team out and about collecting this Christmas.

"For anyone who is unsure about what to donate, we always need gifts for teenagers and young adults," Melissa said.

"Gift cards are great because teens love going shopping but those that we help often don't get the chance due to their parents' limited income."

Bundaberg locals are also invited to attend the Salvation Army's Community Carols and Family Fun event on Saturday, December 10, starting at 4.30pm at 110 McCarthy St, Bundaberg.

"Our Community Carols and Family Fun event will be a great time to put aside the busyness and stress of Christmas and focus on the joy and peace that is found in the true meaning of the season," she said.

"It's free and it's a wonderful event to experience with family and friends. Everyone is welcome."

On Christmas Day itself, the Salvation Army is inviting the public to gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

"We believe Jesus is the hope of the world and His love compels us to do what we do. Our Christmas Church service is family friendly and a great way to celebrate what Christmas is all about - the birth of Jesus," Melissa said.

"There'll be a real festive atmosphere, please join us."

The Salvation Army's Christmas Day service will be held at 9.30am on Sunday, December 25, at The Salvation Army.

To find out more information about what The Salvation Army is doing at Christmas across the country go to salvos.org.au.

Share your photos with on social media using the hashtag #givehope.