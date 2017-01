BRIDGE FALL: A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after falling into the water from the Kennedy Bridge overnight.

PARAMEDICS have taken a 14-year-old girl to hospital after she fell from the Kennedy Bridge overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called out in the very early hours of this morning.

He said about 12.05am the girl fell from the walkway into the water, but luckily she was uninjured.

The girl was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable condition complaining of shortness of breath.