A TEENAGE girl was taken to Bundaberg Hospital after being bitten by a snake at North Bundaberg.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl was taken to hospital in a stable condition around 6.30pm.

She had been bitten on the hand.

It was not known what kind of snake caused the bite.

Just before 4pm Sunday a two-year-old boy was feeding chickens with his mother on a property near Agnes Water when he was bitten by a taipan, Australia's largest venomous snake.