Girl, 12, hit by car in morning crash

The incident, that happened at the intersection of Young St, resulted in the girl suffering a wrist injury and grazing.

She was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the vehicle was travelling at a slow speed when the incident happened just before 8am.

Ambulance crews were also kept busy when they tended a separate crash around 8.30am.

The crash, which happened at the intersection of Bargara Rd and Mezger St, resulted in minor injuries for two people who refused transport to hospital.