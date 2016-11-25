Girl, 12, hit by car in morning crash

A 12-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a traffic crash on Mt Perry Rd.
The incident, that happened at the intersection of Young St, resulted in the girl suffering a wrist injury and grazing.
She was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
It is believed the vehicle was travelling at a slow speed when the incident happened just before 8am.
Ambulance crews were also kept busy when they tended a separate crash around 8.30am.
The crash, which happened at the intersection of Bargara Rd and Mezger St, resulted in minor injuries for two people who refused transport to hospital.