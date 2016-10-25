Ginger, spice and all things nice

THEY'RE singing deck the halls, but for plenty of cult soft drink fans, it's not like Christmas at all until Bundaberg Spiced Ginger Beer is on the table.

The special edition produced by Bundaberg Brewed Drinks for the festive season is set to be on shelves soon, the company has hinted.

A spokeswoman confirmed that the product is being brewed for Christmas 2016.

The spiced drink was first brewed as a special release at the end of 2014 and each year it has proven extremely popular, selling out quickly from stores across the country.

Fans across Australia and the world were in a rapture on the Brewed Drinks Facebook page over the cinnamon- and cloves-infused ginger beer.

A dedicated few including Graeme Wilton had stockpiled the drink from last year.

"I still have a few bottles that I'm savouring,” Jacqui Mellamphy said.

Most were desperate to know when and where they could get their hands on it.

"It's not Christmas in a cup, but it's close,” Christian Inglis commented.

Tim Howarth said it was a must-try.

"It's a great way for the kids to feel festive over Christmas,” he said.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks confirmed it would issue a release date and details of stockists in the coming weeks - and would give enthusiasts a chance to get taste the festive drop before the official release.