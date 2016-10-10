'Ghost house' appears in man's nature photo

IT LOOKS like a photo of a country cottage in the fog with just one twist - there is no cottage.

Avid photographer Kenneth Reid was photographing fog at South Kolan last week when he decided to snap a few pictures not too far from the river.

At the time, nothing seemed unusual.

"It wasn't until we got home that we looked through the photos," Mr Reid said.

"It was really foggy that morning."

Mr Reid, who lives at South Kolan, said he wasn't sure whether the image depicted a trick of shade and shadow or something a little more otherwordly.

"There was actually a house down there some time that was bulldozed," he said.