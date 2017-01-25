Get wet this Australia Day for Maddison

AUSSIE AQUA: Celebrate Australia Day in the pool and help raise money for Bundaberg girl Maddison Pashley, who has a brain tumour and travels to Brisbane with her family for treatment.

BEFORE you kick back and relax with a barbecue and a cold one this Australia Day, you can help a little girl with a brain tumour.

DNA Aquatics will be making a splash at its annual fundraiser to support Maddison Pashley and her family while she undergoes treatment in Brisbane.

The class with a fun format will start at 9am and is open to everyone.

Teacher Donna Keech said last year they were able to raise about $800 for Fiona Ward who travelled to Mexico for life-changing multiple sclerosis treatment.

Mrs Keech said she had a connection to both Maddison and Mrs Ward - they both lived in her street.”

"Australia Day is about mateship and inclusion so it's the perfect time to help,” she said.

"I know the Pashley family are having a tough time trying to maintain normality and anything we can do will be appreciated.”

GREAT MATE: Teacher Donna Keech at DNA Aquatics is runnin a fundraiser for Maddison Pashley.

The NewsMail first spoke with Maddison and mum Lisa Denham in December when Santa chose to ride on her mechanical animal at Sugarland Shoppingtown.

The nine-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumour five months ago and requires treatment in Brisbane.

Mrs Keech said she would be thrilled if they could raise $1000 and the she knows the family would genuinely appreciate the help.

The morning will not only be spent in the pool flexing muscles with lots of smiles but a sausage sizzle and raffles will also be held.

"Everyone is invited and it's a good way to start Australia Day,” Mrs Keech said.

"There will be a best hat competition and a trivia quiz for everyone to take part in too.”

She said if anyone would like to bring along anything to add to the raffles was welcome to do so.

"Anything like unwanted Christmas gifts would be great. The more we have the more we can raise for the family.”

The fundraiser, at the Kepnock State High School Pool via gate 3 off Baird St, starts at 9am.