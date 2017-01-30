Get training! Date set for 2017 Cane2Coral

The 2016 Cane2Coral fun run from Bundaberg to Bargara.

IT'S time to get your running shoes on and get training.

The date has been set for this year's 8th annual Friendlies Cane2Coral.

Runners will pound the road from Bundaberg to Bargara on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

There are options for a 4km, 8km, 15km and 21.1km run and walk.

The event is uniquely described as a fun run "where you pass by the iconic cane fields of Bundaberg and finish triumphantly at Nielson Park in Bargara overlooking the beautiful Coral Sea and help make a difference to your favourite charity and yourself".

Last year more than 1,500 people took part in the race.

Through the support of sponsors, in-kind sponsors, participants and the community, Cane2Coral raised and distributed $57,220.50 to charities in 2016.

This brought donations to a grand total of $376,841.50, in addition to the $36,366.36 raised by participants through GoFundraise between 2013-2016.

Registrations are not open just yet.

Find out more at cane2coral.com.au.