Get stepping to help research for kids' health

31st Jan 2017 7:39 AM
BUNDY children, families, adults and businesses are being asked to step up for kids' health and register for Stepathon, the national community fundraiser of the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute.

Participants in the Stepathon, from March 6-12, pledge to walk 100,000 steps in a week, and raise funds for research into common childhood disorders, including allergy, obesity, cancer, learning problems, depression and anxiety, and rare genetic conditions.

"I have been involved with MCRI for more than 15 years - it is truly one of the causes closest to my heart,” Sarah Murdoch, a Stepathon ambassador and patron of the MCRI, said.

In 2017, MCRI aims to raise $1 million.

For more information, visit the website www.stepathon.com.au.

Topics:  health stepathon walking

Stockland drops the Sugarland name

SUGARLAND Shoppingtown is no more after Stockland's decision to officially rename the centre Stockland Bundaberg, with the new name taking effect from tomorrow.

