Get skates on for sport grant

BUNDABERG region sports clubs and councils are being urged to get their skates on and apply for grants under the Sport and Recreation Planning Program.

"The Sport and Recreation Planning Program offers grants of up to $100,000 depending on the size of organisation applying and the type of study,” Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said.

"With applications closing January 30, I'm reminding local clubs to work with their peak bodies.”

To find out more about the application process, phone 1300 656 191 or visit qld.gov.au/recreation.