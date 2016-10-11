31°
Get ready for wild weather on the way

11th Oct 2016 1:14 PM
STORM SEASON: Bundaberg Regional Council wants people to make sure they're ready for the upcoming storm and bushfire season.
STORM SEASON: Bundaberg Regional Council wants people to make sure they're ready for the upcoming storm and bushfire season.

AS THE mercury climbs and you slip on those swimmers and head to the beach, don't forget about the flip-side of hot weather - summer storms.

Ferocious winds, lightning, hail and flash flooding regularly hit Bundy during the warmer months and residents are being told now is the time to act.

Bundaberg Regional Council disaster management spokesman David Batt said long-range weather forecasts were predicting hot conditions and the possibility of multiple cyclones this coming storm season.

"The message is clear that residents need to adequately prepare for storm and bushfire season,” Cr Batt said.

He said people needed to regularly check their properties to remove loose items and make sure buildings were maintained so they could withstand high winds.

"Properties also need to be maintained to ensure long grass and encroaching bush does not become a fire issue for home owners or their neighbours.”

Cr Batt said appropriate slashing would ensure adequate fire breaks.

"Preparing for the advent of potentially dangerous conditions is not solely the responsibility of home and property owners,” he said.

Cr Batt said it was important that emergency crews across the region were prepared to respond quickly in the event of any emergency.

"In recent weeks local emergency services have been testing their disaster preparedness with scenarios targeting response skills and mechanisms,” he said.

"The past few years have certainly provided us with experience in dealing with floods, cyclones and tornadoes. Our firies have also been called upon to handle some major bushfire incidents across the region.

"It is reassuring for our residents to know our emergency personnel are experienced, appropriately trained and equipped to handle anything Mother Nature can throw our way.”

Cr Batt stressed the importance observing basic instructions, like planning an evacuation route and having an emergency kit with food and medication to last three days.

"It really comes down to plan, pack and listen. Always listen to local media or BoM reports to stay informed to allow you to make the right decisions.”

