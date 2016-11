WITH a high of 35 degrees predicted for Thursday, the possibility of storms at the weekend could be welcome relief for many.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a medium chance of showers on Friday, with a gusty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon or evening.

Saturday will see a high chance of showers with the return of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

There will be a potential for rain throughout next week, but skies are expected to clear up from Monday.