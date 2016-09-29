Get ready before it's too late Queensland

FLOODWATER: The Bruce Highway was closed at the southern entrance to Childers, just south of Butchers Road.

WITH storm season just around the corner, residents in the region are encouraged to prepare before it is too late.

A team of dedicated and passionate local students known as the Epic Evacuators have been working tirelessly to spread important disaster preparedness messages in engaging formats.

Over recent years Queenlanders have been devastated by the destruction of storm surges and not being prepared.

Bundaberg Regional Council Disaster Management portfolio spokesman Cr David Batt said the Epic Evacuators had received funding under the Get Ready Go initiative which was jointly funded by the council and the State Government RACQ Get Ready Queensland program.

"Get Ready Go aims to raise awareness about disaster preparedness through digital platforms, with messaging prepared by young people, for young people,” Cr Batt said.

"A group of local primary and high school students have been working together over recent months to produce and voice an animated video about the importance of being prepared for evacuation.”

Cr Batt said the debut screening of the video would take place at a community launch in Alexandra Park from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 11 as part of Get Ready Week.

"We're encouraging the community to come along and support the Epic Evacuators for their terrific work on this project and also take the opportunity to absorb the all-important messaging behind the animation which is to always be prepared for a disaster.

"Emergency services and council representatives will be on hand to provide vital information to residents about how best to prepare for disasters.”

For more information about disaster preparedness, including preparing an evacuation kit and an emergency plan, head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au and look for 'Disaster Management' under the 'Residents and Community' tab.

Floods can occur almost anywhere in Queensland and can rise over days, or in minutes in a 'flash flood'.

Don't enter floodwater, either on foot or in a vehicle.

Water 30cm deep could sweep you off your feet or sweep your car off the road.

Flooded roads can conceal objects beneath the water or damaged roads, so if it's flooded, forget it.