26°
News

Get ready before it's too late Queensland

29th Sep 2016 7:11 PM
FLOODWATER: The Bruce Highway was closed at the southern entrance to Childers, just south of Butchers Road.
FLOODWATER: The Bruce Highway was closed at the southern entrance to Childers, just south of Butchers Road. Christina Ongley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH storm season just around the corner, residents in the region are encouraged to prepare before it is too late.

A team of dedicated and passionate local students known as the Epic Evacuators have been working tirelessly to spread important disaster preparedness messages in engaging formats.

Over recent years Queenlanders have been devastated by the destruction of storm surges and not being prepared.

Bundaberg Regional Council Disaster Management portfolio spokesman Cr David Batt said the Epic Evacuators had received funding under the Get Ready Go initiative which was jointly funded by the council and the State Government RACQ Get Ready Queensland program.

"Get Ready Go aims to raise awareness about disaster preparedness through digital platforms, with messaging prepared by young people, for young people,” Cr Batt said.

"A group of local primary and high school students have been working together over recent months to produce and voice an animated video about the importance of being prepared for evacuation.”

Cr Batt said the debut screening of the video would take place at a community launch in Alexandra Park from 4.30pm to 5.30pm on Tuesday, October 11 as part of Get Ready Week.

"We're encouraging the community to come along and support the Epic Evacuators for their terrific work on this project and also take the opportunity to absorb the all-important messaging behind the animation which is to always be prepared for a disaster.

"Emergency services and council representatives will be on hand to provide vital information to residents about how best to prepare for disasters.”

For more information about disaster preparedness, including preparing an evacuation kit and an emergency plan, head to bundaberg.qld.gov.au and look for 'Disaster Management' under the 'Residents and Community' tab.

Floods can occur almost anywhere in Queensland and can rise over days, or in minutes in a 'flash flood'.

Don't enter floodwater, either on foot or in a vehicle.

Water 30cm deep could sweep you off your feet or sweep your car off the road.

Flooded roads can conceal objects beneath the water or damaged roads, so if it's flooded, forget it.

Community gathers to remember the fallen

Community gathers to remember the fallen

THE role police play in keeping our communities safe is sometimes fraught with danger.

Get ready before it's too late Queensland

FLOODWATER: The Bruce Highway was closed at the southern entrance to Childers, just south of Butchers Road.

Queenslanders have been devastated by past storms.

Doug's name to live on

HONOUR: The late Doug Schofield, with a trophy recognising his fundraising for Bundaberg Region Crime Stoppers Committee, is being honoured by the council.

Plaque honours Doug's memory

Tannum man, 31, killed in Bruce Hwy smash involving truck

Car Crash Bruce Hwy

Traffic is being diverted through Gladstone

Local Partners

Giving back to the community

THE Good Guys Bundaberg has put action to their name by providing valuable support to some of those in the community who need it most.

Orchestra event to be a success

Music to ignite the senses

Derby Day coming to Bundy

EVENT COMMITTEE: Haatsari Marunda, Marie Blundell Spotted Dog owner Pato, Trish Mears and Kerry Dalton plan to hold an event in October.

Black and white event for punters who miss out on Melbourne Cup

Latest deals and offers

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against...

KIM Kardashian West wants to get a restraining order against Vitalii Sediuk, the prankster who has attacked her twice in two years.

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

VALUE AND VERSATILITY - DUAL LIVING IDEAL FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

24 Slocomb Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 3 3 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a highly sort after pocket in Avenell Heights this home offers convenience to amenities, value and versatility for those looking for dual living and...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 3 $279,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

SPACIOUS, BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN A SUPERB LOCATION

31 MONTGOMERY STREET, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $335,000

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE! OWNERS ARE READY TO MOVE ON AND HAVE HEAVILY REDUCED THE PRICE! The care and attention to detail is evident immediately as you arrive at...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

IMMACULATE, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS

27 Michel Lane, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $375,000

This immaculate brick and tile home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the every day standard. Located on a...

LOADS OF CHARACTER AND SPACE

32 Morshead Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 2 4 $319,000

Conveniently located close to the C.B.D, schools, shops and parks in the ever popular suburb of Avenell Heights, sits this lovely character filled home with so...

GORGEOUS QUEENSLANDER IN AN EVER POPULAR CENTRAL LOCATION!

190a GEORGE ST, Bundaberg West 4670

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Oozing character inside and out, from the picket fence to the ornate plastered ceilings, any Queenslander lover must inspect this home! Freshly polished floors and...

ARCHITECT DESIGN - ONLY 4 LEFT!

6 Backhill Place, Coral Cove 4670

Unit 2 2 1 From $259,500 to...

A brand new complex in the coastal community of Coral Cove, unlike any other! Uniquely designed by a Brisbane architect, each unit is different and has their own...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

GREAT VALUE HERE

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $269,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Developers boost confidence in Bundaberg property market

Slow and steady growth has always been Bundaberg’s way

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.