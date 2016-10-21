Get help at financial info day

A FREE information day to help anyone in need of financial help or advice is being held today as part of Anti-Poverty Week.

The event is being hosted by the Salvation Army's MoneyCare, Centacare and Uniting Care.

The staff at Moneycare, a free and confidential service, can help with a range of issues including what to do if you are being harassed for repayment of a bill, being threatened with eviction or your car is at risk of being repossessed.

Moneycare's Tony Devlin, is urging anyone who needs financial help or who simply wants to learn more about Moneycare to come along.

"Our clients come from all walks of life,” Mr Devlin said.

"Our financial counsellors are there to help you develop a plan and improve your financial situation.

"Financial counsellors can advocate on your behalf and negotiate a payment plan with the people you owe money too.

Mr Devlin is also encouraging the public to connect with its free financial literacy education program, You're the Boss”.

The today's free information session is at Alexandra Park, Quay St, from 10.30am-2.30pm.

"We encourage people to reach out and use our service as soon as they start to feel they might be in trouble. It's important that people seek help early, as financial issues have a tendency to spiral out of control if they aren't properly managed.”

Moneycare staff will be on standby to offer advice to anyone having trouble paying fines, experiencing harassment from creditors or debt collectors, facing legal action regarding your debts, dealing with car or house repossession, worried about being evicted from your home or simply struggling living on a low income.

Mr Devlin says people under financial stress often turn to payday loans and consumer leases (rent to buy), with over 600,000 Australian households turning to this risky form of lending. He says financial counsellors are always a safer alternative.

"People often acquire pay day loans or consumer leases when they are in a financially desperate situation. However, increasing the levels of debt, particularly this very expensive form of debt, will usually only exasperate the problem. We encourage people to see a financial counsellor first if they are experiencing financial stress,” Mr Devlin said.

"Financial counsellors can advocate on your behalf and negotiate a payment plan with the people you owe money too. Additionally, No interest loans schemes (NILS) provide safe and affordable credit to people for essential items.”

The Salvation Army is also encouraging the public to connect with its unique financial literacy education program, "You're the Boss”. The app is free and provides financial tips, information and other resources to help you stay on top of your money.