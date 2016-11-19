Four German tourists involved in two-vehicle traffic crash

FOUR German tourists have been lucky to escape serious injury after a being involved in a two-vehicle rollover on Phillips Rd.

As it happened, an RACQ LifeFlight helicopter was in the vicinity of the crash at Pine Creek and landed within minutes of the incident happening.

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said the crew was undergoing a training exercise at the time and landed to see if anyone needed help.

A QAS spokesman said two of the Germans were uninjured but two women, aged 18 and 19, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital with spinal precautions.

The two women suffered back and neck pain but were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

QAS senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said it was a timely reminder to be mindful of the fatal five as we head into the summer.

"These four people were very lucky," Mr Kelly said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

The crash happened about 10am.