Generations of nippers to be celebrated

BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program.

IF YOU remember spending your Sundays as a child down at the beach between the red and yellow flags, you're not the only one.

Nippers was, and still is, the introduction to the fun of surf life saving for a lot of young Aussies and now, one local club are getting ready to highlight its long history.

Next month, the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club will celebrate those families and individuals who have been involved in their iconic junior surf life saving program as they reach their 50-year milestone.

Life member and organiser of the 50-year event Danny Carswell said celebrations would kick off on November 20 and would showcase the history of nippers in the region.

"The Bundaberg Nippers division is one of the oldest in Queensland and was born out of a visit to Perth in 1965 for the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships,” he said.

"The following year, even before Queensland State Centre had endorsed nipper divisions, a group of young Bundaberg boys were gathering every Sunday morning to learn new skills and gain confidence in the surf while having fun.

"That is still happening every Sunday morning.”

HAPPY NIPPERS: Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods enjoy the Surf Lifesaving program. Paul Donaldson BUN161016SURF5

Lifesaving Development Officer Wide Bay Capricorn Jamie Findlay said there were many reasons why joining a surf club was beneficial for children and families alike.

"There are a lot of things people can get out of joining a surf club - learning new skills, adopting or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the satisfaction of doing a great service to the community and, importantly, making great friends,” he said.

"When you join a surf club, you become part of a family.”

Mr Findlay said nippers not only trained every Sunday morning from 9am to 11am but were also able to put their beach skills to the test in a range of competitions.

"People can learn a whole variety of skills at a surf club, such as water awareness, rescue and resuscitation.”

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is inviting all of their former nippers and nipper parents to join current members in the renovated Nielson Park Clubhouse from 10am on Sunday, November 20.

Full details on the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club Facebook page or from Danny Carswell on 0417129461 or at carswells@smartchat.

net.au

Any stories from the early days or photos are welcome.