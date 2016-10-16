26°
News

Generations of nippers to be celebrated

Ashley Clark
| 16th Oct 2016 3:17 PM
BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program.
BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program. Paul Donaldson BUN161016SURF4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU remember spending your Sundays as a child down at the beach between the red and yellow flags, you're not the only one.

Nippers was, and still is, the introduction to the fun of surf life saving for a lot of young Aussies and now, one local club are getting ready to highlight its long history.

Next month, the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club will celebrate those families and individuals who have been involved in their iconic junior surf life saving program as they reach their 50-year milestone.

Life member and organiser of the 50-year event Danny Carswell said celebrations would kick off on November 20 and would showcase the history of nippers in the region.

"The Bundaberg Nippers division is one of the oldest in Queensland and was born out of a visit to Perth in 1965 for the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships,” he said.

"The following year, even before Queensland State Centre had endorsed nipper divisions, a group of young Bundaberg boys were gathering every Sunday morning to learn new skills and gain confidence in the surf while having fun.

"That is still happening every Sunday morning.”

HAPPY NIPPERS: Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods enjoy the Surf Lifesaving program.
HAPPY NIPPERS: Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods enjoy the Surf Lifesaving program. Paul Donaldson BUN161016SURF5

Lifesaving Development Officer Wide Bay Capricorn Jamie Findlay said there were many reasons why joining a surf club was beneficial for children and families alike.

"There are a lot of things people can get out of joining a surf club - learning new skills, adopting or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the satisfaction of doing a great service to the community and, importantly, making great friends,” he said.

"When you join a surf club, you become part of a family.”

Mr Findlay said nippers not only trained every Sunday morning from 9am to 11am but were also able to put their beach skills to the test in a range of competitions.

"People can learn a whole variety of skills at a surf club, such as water awareness, rescue and resuscitation.”

The Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club is inviting all of their former nippers and nipper parents to join current members in the renovated Nielson Park Clubhouse from 10am on Sunday, November 20.

Full details on the Bundaberg Surf Life Saving Club Facebook page or from Danny Carswell on 0417129461 or at carswells@smartchat.

net.au

Any stories from the early days or photos are welcome.

NIPPER FAMILY: Ex Nippers Nicholas and Brendan Woods with up current Nippers Kye, Summer, Mimi, Indiana and Drew Woods in the Surf Lifesaving program.
NIPPER FAMILY: Ex Nippers Nicholas and Brendan Woods with up current Nippers Kye, Summer, Mimi, Indiana and Drew Woods in the Surf Lifesaving program. Paul Donaldson BUN161016SURF2
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  nippers surf life saving whatson

Generations of nippers to be celebrated

Generations of nippers to be celebrated

IF YOU remember spending your Sundays as a child down at the beach between the red and yellow flags, you're not the only one.

Funds help sick kids across Australia

Bike Education Day for the prep students of St Johns at the Gladstone PCYC.

Fundraiser outdoes itself

Gayndah showcase aired to the nation

TRADITIONAL FARMING: Rohan Morris demonstrates how the Gleneden Farm bullock team carry a log load.

Bullock farm on TV

Shade cloth cutting the heat and boosting incubation rates at Mon Repos

A new shade structure will help the incubation rates of turtles.

Shade cloth used at Mon Repos.

Local Partners

Movie feast hits Bundy

Australia's longest running travelling film festival is here.

Bogle's popular for good reason

MUSICMAN: Eric Bogle has released a new album featuring 12 great tracks.

Get your latest country music news

Generations of nippers to be celebrated

BEACH FUN: Drew, Kye, Summer, Mimi, and Indiana Woods are in the Nippers Surf Life Saving program.

50 years of sun, sand and surf life saving

PHOTOS: Huge crowds hit up Bundaberg Rum festival

OVERSEAS VISITORS: Tamsin Pape and Richard Manning from the UK enjoy the Bundaberg Rum Festival.

Bundaberg Rum lovers enjoy annual festival

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and the competition on THe X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

THE IDEAL VILLA COMPLEX - YOU WILL LOVE LIVING HERE

17 / 6 Miller Street, Norville 4670

Unit 3 1 1 $259,000

Ideally located in the private, secure and well maintained complex "Palm Garden Villas" is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom villa situated just a short walking...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

DIRECT OCEAN FRONT, UNRESTRICTED VIEWS and JUST LIKE NEW

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 Offers Above...

This is one of Coral Gardens largest and finest of homes, now available for you to purchase and move straight into without any fuss. Coral Gardens is a highly...

UPMARKET 269.67m2 HOME ON A 1,122m2 BLOCK IN BRAND NEW CONDITION

4 Pearlshell Court, Ashfield 4670

House 3 3 2 $389,000

Situated on a big 1,122m2 block of land with side access in a quiet cul-de-sac in Belle Eden sits this low set 269.67m2 brick home built by Kleidon Master built...

ENTERTAINERS PARADISE

9 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 4 $349,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and out of flood, this immaculate low set brick home on a generous 1282m2 block is just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and...

4 BEDROOM HOME - 1 ACRE - POOL - GARAGES GALORE

26 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 8 $445,000

Add up the value here nestled on just over one acre (4116m2) with magnificently presented brick and tile home high and dry after recent heavy rains. This home...

CHARMING STUCCO HOME

42 Vasey Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $253,000

The moment you step inside you know this home was built in the era of style, not budget. The architecture includes ornate plaster ceilings and cornices, French...

BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

6.8% NET RETURN WITH FURTHER INCOME POTENTIAL

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $349,000

RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT ON 2 TITLES Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase this great property comprising of 3 units on...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast taken on Thursday 23 October, 2014 for advertising feature: Mount Beerwah. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide