Gemma's ready to raise funds in Summer Surf Girl comp

FOOTY fans can enjoy all the fun of the NRL grand final while supporting a great cause this weekend.

Gemma Henricksen is an entrant for the 2017 Summer Surf Girl competition and is holding one of her first functions coinciding with a weekend of footy fever.

"I will be hosting a fundraising event at the newly renovated Bundaberg Surf Club on Sunday, screening the final and raising some money as part of my participation in the Summer Surf Girl event,” she said.

"As part of the fundraiser I am selling raffle tickets for the Melbourne Storm jersey of Antonio Kafusi, signed by him and all of the team.”

Ms Henricksen urged all footy fans and families to head along to the event at 5.30pm, with proceeds going towards the Bundaberg Surf Club.

The Bundaberg lifesaver said she had strong ties to the Bundaberg Surf Club and wanted to jump straight back into work on the beach after being away from home.

"After coming back to Bundaberg from travelling, I just really wanted to get involved with the club,” she said.

"I have been previously involved for 17 years and my family have been members for 19 years.”

"Surf lifesaving has given me so much and I have met so many wonderful people, this is my way of giving back.”

As part of her role as Summer Surf Girl entrant, the 23 year old said she would be holding a number of events throughout the next few months.

"We have to raise awareness for surf safety and women in sport and we hold events and raise as much money as we can,” she said.

"My favourite part about it so far is the support from the community part- I have had so much help already.”

Ms Henricksen said she would be up against 13 other entrants in this year's competition, with final judging to be held in May next year in Brisbane.

To support Gemma's cause, head along to her NRL Grand Final event this Sunday from 5.30pm at the Bundaberg Surf Club, Neilson Park.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased through the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club Facebook page or email surfgirl@bundabergslsc.com.au.