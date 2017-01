THE funeral for brothers Chris Holmes and Leith Wakeham will be held this Friday, January 6.

The pair, aged 25 and 22, were killed along with their friend Simon Prideaux in a high speed car crash at Bucca on December 17.

The ceremony will take place at 11.30am at the Bundaberg Crematorium on Cummins Rd.

All are welcome.

Guests are advised not to bring flowers or wear suits or ties, but "dress in what the boys would like or wear”.