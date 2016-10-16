Funds help sick kids across Australia

A MASSIVE fundraising amount will help sick kids across Australia in 2016, through the annual charity drive Give Me Five For Kids.

Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) has raised $2,245,528 for the organisation, with funding to go directly to children's hospitals across the country to help purchase vital lifesaving equipment and facility upgrades.

Almost $20 million dollars has now been raised through the generosity of local communities over the past 16 years.

"To exceed over $2.2M is an amazing result especially during the Federal Election period and also when our company was going through some major rebrand changes with our Regional TV assets. I'm extremely proud," Head of SCA's Regional Media and Board Member of Southern Cross Austereo Community Fundraising Ltd, Rick Lenarcic said.

To donate online or to find out more visit giveme5forkids.com.au.