Funds available to help charities

Log on now to apply for Queensland Community Foundation's 2017 general funds grants program.

APPLICATIONS for Queensland Community Foundation's 2017 general funds grants program are now open to help charities to develop their structures, systems, people and skills in order to deliver improved outcomes.

Grants of up to $30,000 are offered to organisations providing a service to the economically disadvantaged, racial and ethnic minorities, youth, the elderly, the homeless, or those with chronic health conditions, including mental illness.

Applications close on March 8.

For more details on the eligibility criteria and to apply, head online to www.qcf.org.au/grants/.