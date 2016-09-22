28°
Fundraising efforts close to the heart

Ashley Clark
| 22nd Sep 2016 9:49 AM
FUNDRAISING EVENT: Shayna Preston organises a monthly gig, Bundy Noon Live, at the Tatts Hotel.
FUNDRAISING EVENT: Shayna Preston organises a monthly gig, Bundy Noon Live, at the Tatts Hotel. Mike Knott BUN210916SHAYNA2

SHAYNA Preston said it was a lack of Sunday entertainment in the region that pushed her to creating Bundy's very own music and chill-out event.

The Sunday sesh lover said her monthly event, called Bundy SNL (Sunday Noon Live), was not only a great reason to get together with friends and listen to good music, it was also an opportunity to help raise funds for some pretty special organisations and people.

"I invite local musicians to come on down for a set, or to join in the fun of the jam session after 4pm at the Tattersalls Hotel,” she said.

"I also invite a local charity to come in to do raffles and a sausage sizzle.”

Recently, Ms Preston said the event had been fundraising for the PARAS unit at the Bundaberg Hospital, a place close to her heart.

"I moved back to Bundaberg in June 2014 to help care for my terminally ill father. He suffered from a long list of respiratory diseases and problems as well as a heart condition and many other weird and not so wonderful things,” she said.

"While dad was sick he would be sent into intensive care and then moved to PARAS at the Bundaberg Hospital where he would stay on and off.”

"As a daughter who has idolised her father since before she can remember, seeing him go through all of that was the most difficult thing I have ever and probably will ever experience.”

After some major complications including suffering a brain aneurysm, Ms Preston's dad died in December 2014.

"His biggest fear was that he would go screaming in agony or gasping for air but he didn't. He was calm and I was right beside him,” she said.

"Over that period of time I got to know the staff very well, they are all so kind. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.”

Ms Preston said the PARAS unit had helped her entire family during the difficult time.

"I decided fundraise through the Warm Blanket Campaign because they desperately need a blanket warmer that is priced at over $5000,” she said.

If you love music or are looking for something to do this Sunday, head to the Tattersalls Hotel from noon for Bundy SNL.

This week's will also be a pirate-themed celebration for what would have been Ms Preston's fisherman father's 62nd birthday.

If you would like to donate, a charity tin is at the venue. For more information. visit the Bundy SNL Facebook page.

