Fun run gives away $57,220

AT ITS annual charitable distribution event the Friendlies Cane2Coral Organising Committee was proud to distribute $57,220 to charities nominated by the Bundaberg community from its activities in 2016.

Friendlies Cane2Coral president Jason Pascoe said the wonderful support of sponsors, volunteers and members of the Bundaberg Region community who participated in our 2016 events were behind the amazing efort.

"We will distribute $57,220.50 to charities nominated by the Bundaberg community.”

"This brings the total amount distributed by the Friendlies Cane2Coral to $376,841.50 over the last seven years.

"When you add the $36,366.36 raised by participants through the GoFundraise facility offered by the Friendlies Cane2Coral from 2013, it brings the grand total of charitable donations to well over $400,000.

"This is a great achievement and is something which all those involved should be proud of.”

Friendlies Cane2Coral Treasurer Mrs Kirsteen Charge said funds were being distributed to a broad range of deserving charities from the Bundaberg Anglican Soup Kitchen, Burnett Respite Services, local schools, local sporting clubs, Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club, Bargara Lions, Ronald McDonald House, Lifeflight and foundations looking to find a cure to life-threatening diseases such as Alzheimers, Leukaemia and Cancer generally.

"We have always looked to give back to the charities nominated by those who volunteer their time to making our event so special,”Mrs Charge said.

"Charities such as the Bundaberg Surf Lifesaving Club and Bargara Lions, but this year through TEAMS running for FUNds, participants could raise money for their own special charity by getting a team together and winning one of the many charitable cash prizes sponsored by the The Waves Sports Club.

"This year's fun run saw 43 teams register with an additional $5,355.50 being distributed to charity through this initiative.

"The TEAMS theme was also a lot of fun, with Team Bundy Sugar having the largest team with 164 team members followed by Team Eaddie with 60 and Shalom College as a stand out in the school category with 37.”

Friendlies Cane2Coral events coordinator Michelle Stowe Connor said the Friendlies Cane2Coral Organising Committee offered the Bundaberg region three events to participate in.

They included the traditional fun-run walk event on the first Sunday in August, a 10-week lead-in fitness program to help participants get ready for the fun-run and a spectacular gala dinner and community fireworks at the beautiful Neilson Park Beach and Surf Club sponsored by MRH Lawyers.

”Next year is shaping up as a really exciting time, with the some great plans for the community event at Neilson's Park and possibly a new course for the fun run,” she said.

Friendly Society Private Hospital CEO Alan Cooper said the Friendly Society Private Hospital was proud to have supported the Cane2Coral from its inception as its Platinum Naming Rights Sponsor.

”The event was fittingly recognised this year as the Bundaberg Region's Australia Day - Community Event of the Year.

”The Australia Day award is deservered recognition of all the amazing volunteers and sponsors who have worked with true community spirit to make the Cane2Coral so special to the Bundaberg region.”