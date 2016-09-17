Fully booked for a chockers weekend

BUNDABERG is set to reap the rewards of a bumper first weekend of the school holidays with 800 rowing competitors booking out the city.

The sad news is the region could have accommodated more people and generated more income if we had more rooms.

Schools from across the state have booked out individual hotels for the 2016 Queensland Schools Championship Regatta, which begins today and runs until Monday.

Bundaberg Regional Council's tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said the region's reputation as a sporting hub was built on supplying premier sporting venues and facilities.

He said the Bucca rowing complex is one example of the top class facilities that attract championship level competition.

"The economic benefits that flow from sporting events provides a massive financial boost to local accommodation providers with significant flow on benefits across the community.”

Cr Barnes said a recent survey identified a current shortfall of between 60 and 120 short stay accommodation rooms.

That number is expected to rise to 320 rooms by 2031.

"Council's current incentive program, Bundaberg Open for Development, which offers significant discounts on infrastructure charges for eligible projects, is attracting the interest of developer and investor,” he said.

"Council currently has a number of enquiries relating to the incentive scheme and a portion of these involve the provision of accommodation,” he said.

Comfort Inn Sugar County owner Katie Pitts said students, coaching staff and parents from St Aidan's girls school booked out the hotel for this weekend's regatta.

She said the whole community benefited from events like this, with a number of parents wanting to know about what Bundaberg had to offer.

"They'll go out the the rowing but they also want to know what they can see,” she said.

Spanish Motor Inn owner Simon Francis said his hotel was also fully booked out this weekend and things seemed to be picking up.

"Even right down to Bargara I think nearly everyone's booked out, so it's really good,” he said.

"Hopefully Bundy's on the move. I think people down south are starting to realise up here the cost of living is so much cheaper.”

While along the coast holiday-makers are making the most of the sunshine.

Three generations of the Stibbards family didn't have to travel far to set up camp on their regular spot at Bargara Beach Caravan Park.

For more than 30 years Bundaberg couple Diane and Rob holidayed with their daughter Nicole at Bargara and now Nicole is doing the same with her children, Brody and Shakira.

"We just love it here. We're here at Easter as well,” Diane said.

"Its still like having a break and we don't have far to go if we forget something,” Nicole added.