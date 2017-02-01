Fuel thieves could be eyeing off your licence plates

A BUNDABERG man is warning locals to be on the look-out for number plate thieves.

John Kennedy said on Friday, his wife Leisa and her colleague finished work at Hinkler Central only to find their cars were each missing a number plate.

"They realised my wife's number plate was missing and the young fella noticed his front number plate was missing,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said he believed there were two possibilities with the plates - that kids were taking them for pranks, or something more sinister.

"Kids are a bad problem down around Hinkler,” he said.

"If it's kids being kids and taking them for kicks it's a pain.

"But it could be some bugger that's planning to do the wrong thing like a fuel drive-off with fuel prices being so high.”

Mr Kennedy said there were "way too many incidents” happening in car parks and called on the community to be vigilant.

"I'd like people to be observant and report them (thefts) to security if they happen to have number plates stolen, then we might catch these buggers,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said he had heard of other cases of plates being stolen in the region.

"It does happen here in town,” he said.

"I remember distinctly it happened around town but it's been a while.”

Bundaberg Police District Crime Prevention Co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said licence plates could be targeted by fuel thieves.

"People may steal them because they're going to be committing offences with the alternate plates and unfortunately we see them with fuel drive-offs,” she said.

Snr Sgt Loftus said a report had also been made after a driver found their rear plate missing off their car at Bargara on Saturday.

"It is something that unfortunately does happen,” she said.

Snr Sgt Loftus said it was also important to make sure plates were correctly fastened.

"Sometimes if the plates aren't secured they may fall off,” she said.

"Check the age and make sure they are on because we have had cases where they may be rust-affected and fall off.”

Snr Sgt Loftus said motorists could keep an eye out for suspicious activity and change their screws for one-way screws which are specially designed so they can only be removed by a special tool.

Any suspected thefts can be reported to Policelink on 131 444.