Friends allegedly kidnap man after affair ends in pregnancy

GUNPOINT: Sean de Beer's lawyer says he refutes the allegation he provided a gun used in the kidnapping he's accused of helping carry out.

A MAN who allegedly became involved in his friend's love triangle has been granted bail despite facing charges of deprivation of liberty and threatening violence.

Sean De Beer, 22, appeared via videolink in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where his lawyer argued he was merely present when his co-accused, Wayne Andrew Russell, allegedly kidnapped the man who had an affair with and impregnated his girlfriend.

The court heard the alleged victim was forced into a car at gunpoint on Ann St but escaped by winding down the window and jumping from the vehicle as it travelled down Bargara Rd.

The man managed to hide before police were called.

Yesterday defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy successfully applied for bail on behalf of De Beer, describing the prosecution's case against her client as "weak, vague and tenuous".

Ms Maloy said the offences were alleged to have happened on July 26 and police has so far failed to obtain witness statements from two witnesses who were imperative to the prosecution's case.

"Without these statements the police case would be weak and tenuous at this time," she said.

"These statements may never come to fruition."

Ms Maloy also highlighted that her client denied the accusation that he was the one who brought the gun for Russell and the prosecution's case alleged Russell played the more prominent role.

A number of references were handed up during the bail application which Ms Maloy said showed De Beer's alleged behaviour was "out of character".

Magistrate Neil Lavaring conceded that De Beer was in a much better position than his co-accused and determined that any objections to bail could be mitigated by conditions.

Despite De Beer's mother offering to put up a cash surety, Mr Lavaring said it was not required but ordered De Beer to live with his mum as part of his bail conditions.

De Beer is also required to stay away from any named witnesses.

The case against Russell was also briefly mentioned yesterday but was adjourned until October 13, the same date as De Beer.

Russell remains in custody charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, threatening violence and attempting to corrupt witnesses.