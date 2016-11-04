French mayor visiting Bundaberg

LEST WE FORGET: Bargara State School students Connor Dwyer and Lacey Turnbull with the wooden crosses that will be sent to France after ANZAC Day. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

THE wartime experiences of World War I from local servicemen will be at the forefront next week as the region pauses to reflect on Remembrance Day.

This year will have greater significance in the lead up to November 11 as the mayor of the French town of Vignacourt will visit and pay his respects.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor, Jack Dempsey is looking forward to welcoming Mayor Stephane Ducrotoy to the region and to discuss the linkages that exist between this French community and the wartime experiences of local World War I servicemen.

Cr Dempsey said Vignacourt, although close to the site of the infamous Battles of the Somme fought 100 years ago, had been regarded a place of refuge for soldiers either preparing for or recovering from action on the front line.

"The town was also home to a French couple who provided a photographic service for soldiers wishing to send an image or keepsake back home,” he said.

"It is quite amazing that in 2010 around 3000 images of soldiers including 800 Australians were discovered and became known as the Lost Diggers of Vignacourt.'

He said Bundaberg had forged a great relationship with the community of Vignacourt with local schools at Bargara and Childers involved in a tribute program.

"Among the soldiers identified in the rediscovered images are two Childers brothers William and Thomas See and this has proven to be a powerful catalyst for the involvement of schools in Childers.

"Remembrance Day on Friday, November 11 will certainly provide a special focus on this emotional linkage that exists between the Bundaberg Region and Vignacourt.

"This is a special relationship that highlights a place and time where men from this district served their country gallantly. Vignacourt is not simply a faraway placename on a map but provides a tangible relevance that we and future generations can relate to and embrace.”

On Monday Bargara State School will have the honour of meeting Mayor Stephane Ducrotoy which would strengthen the ties between not only the school but the two communities.

Principal Chris Norris said the students took part in sending more than 380 crosses to the French town earlier this year and excited the mayor would be attending the school assembly On Monday.

They will also attend a short wreath laying ceremony at the Bargara War Memorial at 5.30pm on Monday before travelling to Canberra to join the Prime Minister at a Remembrance Day Ceremony.

Cr Dempsey and Councillors will formally meet with the Mayor of Vignacourt at Council Chambers on Tuesday for a light lunch.

Mayor Ducrotoy will also officially open a special exhibition at the Childers Library titled "Vignacourt Remembered”.

A special highlight of the visit will be the formalisation of a Friendship Agreement between Bundaberg and Vignacourt and the opportunities that will emerge from that agreement.