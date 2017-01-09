31°
Free training for aspiring carpenters, cabinet-makers

Mikayla Haupt
| 9th Jan 2017 2:00 PM
COMBINATION: The four-week Trade Outcome Program combines a week of college training with three weeks of work experience.
COMBINATION: The four-week Trade Outcome Program combines a week of college training with three weeks of work experience.

WITH the new year well under way, 2016 graduates who are aspiring young carpenters and cabinet makers in Bundaberg are being offered an invaluable foot in the door.

East Coast Apprenticeships is providing an free program for people aged 17-21, blended college training and work experience, with local companies keen to hire apprentices.

East Coast Apprenticeships branch manager Mark Vincent said it would be the first time the trade outcome program was run locally after enjoying success rates of up to 100% employment in south-east Queensland.

"We are very confident that the timing is right for a TOPS program in Bundaberg with up to 14 local contractors already coming on-board supporting the program,” Mr Vincent said.

The four-week Trade Outcome Program combines one week of college training with three weeks of work experience.

"Both myself and Steve Howard (from TAFE East Coast) visited multiple local contractors prior to Christmas and the overwhelming response was positive,” he said.

"Local employers like the idea that applicants will be getting some quality training at TAFE first, and they can 'try before they buy' during the three weeks of work experience.”

Applications close on January 18. To register, phone 3881 3166 or click here.

Topics:  cabinet-maker carpenter east coast apprenticeships tafe east coast training

