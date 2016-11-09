30°
Free tip weekend on Nov 19 and 20

9th Nov 2016 11:38 AM
Free tip weekend will be held on November 19 and 20.
Free tip weekend will be held on November 19 and 20.

WITH storm season here, residents across the Bundaberg region are being asked to dispose of unwanted items during Bundaberg Regional Council's free tip weekend.

Council waste and recycling spokesman Scott Rowleson said the free tip weekend would be held on November 19 and 20 and was an ideal time to remove objects around the house that could pose a danger during seasonal storms.

"This really is the ideal time to clean up and to remove those unwanted items to our local waste facilities.

"Residents are reminded that while the free tip weekend does extend to most domestic waste, the campaign does not include material such as televisions, tyres, mattresses and commercial or industrial waste.

"Load limits do apply with vehicles exceeding 4.5 tonnes excluded.

"To extend the life of our waste facilities we ask residents to try and sort recyclable material into relevant categories such as glass, steel, batteries, fridges etc for drop off at clearly identified locations before disposing of the remainder of their general waste.

"Council understands that there may also be a significant amount of green waste produced by property owners during any clean up and we do ask that this material remain free of any contaminants.”

Cr Rowleson said the free tip arrangements extended to all council's waste and recycling facilities and transfer stations across the region.

For more information phone 1300 883 699.

Free tip weekend on Nov 19 and 20

Free tip weekend will be held on November 19 and 20.

It's time to clean up

