Fourth business closes its doors in matter of weeks

Emma Reid
| 18th Oct 2016 10:30 AM

A FOURTH Bundaberg company has closed its doors and gone in to liquidation in a matter of weeks.

Geoff Hall Projects was listed on the ASIC website yesterday where it stated the company would be wound up.

The Wyllie St business, known primarily for its electrical work, gave notice at its general meeting on Friday.

The NewsMail contacted Geoff Hall via email and phone this morning but messages were not returned.

The company's website was still operational this morning.

It told how the business began with just one man and a grand vision with history dating back to 1985.

"Geoff Hall Projects gradually grew into a thriving electrical company, which has proudly trained over 40 apprentices and attracted some of the region's brightest industry talent,” it read.

"While we are primarily electricians, the Geoff Hall Projects team offers specialists across a range of fields of expertise, including electricians, communications cablers, plant operators, riggers and doggers, plumbers, landscapers, concreters, bricklayers and fitters and welders.”

It is believed the company employed family as well as a team of 30 plus electrical technicians and civil contractors.

"With such a large team, we can confidently designate an electrician to your project in a timely manner,” that website stated.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants have been appointed liquidators.

They also did not return the calls from the NewsMail.

The closure comes after CAMit, Bundaberg's Metro Tiles and Kurtz Transport ceased trading recently.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg camit geoff hall projects kurtz transport liquidation metro tiles worrells solvency & forensic accountants

