Fourth business closes its doors in a matter of weeks

A FOURTH Bundaberg company has closed its doors and gone in to liquidation in a matter of weeks.

Geoff Hall Projects was today listed on ASIC's website, which said the company would be wound up.

The Wyllie St business, known for its electrical work, gave notice at a general meeting on Friday.

The NewsMail contacted Geoff Hall via email and phone today but he has not not responded and nobody answered the door when the NewsMail visited the company's Wyllie St premises.

The company's website was still working today.

It told how the business began in 1985 with "just one man and a grand vision”.

"Geoff Hall Projects gradually grew into a thriving electrical company, which has proudly trained over 40 apprentices and attracted some of the region's brightest industry talent,” the website read.

"While we are primarily electricians, the Geoff Hall Projects team offers specialists across a range of fields of expertise, including electricians, communications cablers, plant operators, riggers and doggers, plumbers, landscapers, concreters, bricklayers and fitters and welders.”

Geoff Hall Projects had been involved in a host of local projects including the Friendlies Medical Suites.

The NewsMail believes the company employed family members as well as a team of more than 30 electrical technicians and civil contractors.

"With such a large team, we can confidently designate an electrician to your project in a timely manner,” its website said.

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants has been appointed liquidators.

Partner Chris Cook said the firm was looking after two of the other three businesses that have shut this month, CAMit aviation manufacturer and Metro Tiles.

"Just because there are three doesn't mean there should be concern in the community,” Mr Cook said.

"These things just come in waves and there is no theme with these.”

He said Worrells was ascertaining the true financial position of Geoff Hall Projects and a meeting with creditors would be held in coming weeks.

"We are reviewing assets at this stage and invite anyone with concerns about Geoff Hall Projects can contact our office,” he said.

The fourth business to recently shut was Kurtz Transport.

Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said the region was still growing and he remained optimistic despite the closures and .

"I guess we would be concerned if it was an entire industry rather than just a specific business,” Mr Morgan said.

He said there was still growth in the small, large and investment business areas.