36°
News

FOUR-WHEEL-DRIVE REPORT: Fraser Island trip a cracker

19th Jan 2017 2:49 PM
Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club members at the Maheno shipwreck on Fraser Island.
Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club members at the Maheno shipwreck on Fraser Island.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Island, being on our doorstep, is one of our favourite places to have a break and relax.

The annual trip for members of the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club saw 10 vehicles based at the Waddy Point campground near Orchid Beach over two weeks in the holidays were we spent our days checking out the tourist spots at the top end of the island with a bit of fishing thrown in to fill in the days.

Trips to the Sandy Cape Lighthouse always entertain, with the Ngkala Rocks bypass always a spot to entertain the crowd with vehicles getting stuck in the soft sand.

Once past the rocks the run up the beach to Sandy Cape was no challenge with good tides allowing for plenty of room to drive.

Walks to the lighthouse, built in 1870, Second World War bunkers and grave sites gives you an idea of the hardships endured back when the lighthouse was manned.

At this time of year the unmanned lighthouse and buildings is host to volunteers who do nightly patrols along the beaches to log the landing sites of nesting turtles.

Nests are moved to higher grounds if need be and also covered with an aluminium frame that prevents dingoes from digging up the eggs.

Platypus Bay was a highlight for the group, as the track was closed in 2001 but has been reopened recently.

CAMP GROUND: Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club members set up at Platypus Bay.
CAMP GROUND: Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club members set up at Platypus Bay.

Although driving along the beach is restricted to about 500m it is an idyllic spot to rest and refresh in the calm, clear waters of the sheltered bay.

The contrast from the open beach on the Eastern side of the island to what the Western side offers is amazing.

The beach is on par with Whitehaven beach at the Whitsundays and has to be seen to be believed.

Wathumba Creek is another spot on the Western side of the island which is worth a look.

At high tide the water is turquoise in colour and clear.

Multitudes of stingrays cruise in and out with the tide, chasing the schools of fish that can be seen on the sand flats - just hope they had more luck with the fish than we did.

Ocean Lake, the closest freshwater lake to the sea on the island, was a popular spot for a swim.

The lake has the islands highest population of breeding and roosting water birds including pelicans, pied cormorants, musk ducks and black swans.

The Champagne Pools are a tourist hot spot.

Joseph Saunders with his first beach worm.
Joseph Saunders with his first beach worm.

The bubble effect caused by the waves breaking over the rocks was in full swing with the backpackers unaware of the force that the water comes over the top, with some seeing the rocks a bit closer than they intended, being knocked of their feet and dragged across the barnacles.

Heavy seas and strong winds constantly change the amount of sand in the pools.

This is the beauty of the island; it changes from day to day, with massive amounts of sand being moved from spot to spot depending on the weather.

The climb to the top of Indian Head is also another favourite pastime when on the island, with views across the bay to Waddy Point and down the main beach to partake.

Visits to the Maheno and Eli Creek with the obligatory photo shoot at the Maheno documents the toll time and tide has on the ship.

There are many more spots on Fraser to see and explore.

Our limited time was spent at the top end, away from the masses.

Planning is underway for next year's trip to once again take in the beauty of the largest sand island in the world.

To find out more about the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and the activities it has on, email bundy4wd@bigpond.com, visit www.bundaberg 4wdclub.com or find the club on Facebook.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  brad praed fraser island gettingout offroad

Back to school breaks the bank

Back to school breaks the bank

THE best things in life might be free, but education isn't one of them.

Striking death case adjourned until next month

IN CUSTODY: Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, did not appear in court today.

Accused remains in custody

Was Pauline Hanson really invited to Trump's party?

Pauline Hanson

One Nation senator Brian Burston will now attend the inauguration

LETTER: Another bright star joins the heavens

MUCH-LOVED: Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream owner Anthony Mammino, with wife Teena, lost his battle with cancer this month.

Pair pays tribute to Anthony Mammino

Local Partners

Apply for funding to help build a region worth living in

COMMUNITY groups can now apply for funding under the Building Better Regions Fund.

Bushfire threat continues months longer than expected

Unseasonally hot and dry weather has firefighters on alert

Gig Guide Thursday, January 19-Sunday, January 22

Gig Guide.

Chill out with some tunes at your favourite hangout.

Master artists showing pastels at Gin Gin

PASTEL POWER: A piece by Tricia Taylor from the Pastel Society of Australia.

Contemporary Master Artists of Australia has opened at Gin Gin

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

IF YOU’VE always wanted to ‘burn rubber’ like Magnum P.I. in all his moustachioed glory, now is your chance.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Choirboys headline Agnes music festival

ROCK ON: Choirboys are set to headline the Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival in 2017.

Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival has announced its 2017 line-up

A MUCH-LOVED HOME

34a Beatrice Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in popular Walkervale on a 635m2 corner block sits this much-loved post war home. The home has had the same owner living and loving this as their home for...

PRIVATE PEACEFUL PANORAMIC RURAL VIEWS

378 Bungadoo, Bungadoo 4671

House 3 2 2 $429,000

- Magnificent 5year old 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with polished floors, on 12.5 acres or 5.04 HA of Paradise. - Private peaceful and tranquil panoramic views from...

OUTSTANDING VALUE CLOSE TO RIFLE RANGE BEACH

23 Explorers Way, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 $369,000

We highly suggest that you do not delay organising your inspection of this outstanding value 4 bedroom coastal home within short proximity to the golden sands of...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

POOL+ MULTIPLE LIVING AREAS IN GREAT LOCATION

3 Somers Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $269,000

Be quick to snap up this great size and priced to sell 3 bedroom home suited to those wanting extra space and size at an affordable price ! Attributes of this...

FIRST CLASS POSITION TO BE SOLD - ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE!

193 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy ocean front perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings with expansive and unrestrictive views that are...

OVER 4,00M2 UNDER ROOF WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, POOL and SHEDS ON 4,001M2

53 Currawong Road, Gooburrum 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

You asked for it and we delivered with this sprawling family home located on Currawong Road in Tantitha Estate. This home will exceed any expectations with its...

WHY BOTHER BUILDING - MODERN WITH THE NECESSITIES

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

GREAT STREET APPEAL + POOL + 9M x 6M SHED IN IDEAL LOCATION

20 Tarakan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $245,000

With fantastic street appeal in the ideal location is this must see 3 bedroom plus office home that will certainly impress those who inspect with the added extras...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!