Four times Bundaberg performers have starred on reality TV

BUNDABERG is no stranger to talented people, it's no surprise some of them have made it onto our TV screens over the years.

We've gone on a journey back to 2010 to the present to bring you this list of homegrown talent.

1. Andrew Wong

In 2010, Andrew Wong, the son of the owners of Bundaberg's much-loved fish and chip shop Busy Bee, made his TV debut.

Across Bundy, yellow "vote for Andrew" shirts were worn as locals supported the actor, performer and opera singer on Australia's Got Talent.

Andrew Wong.

Though he did not make it through to the grand final, Mr Wong was invited back by the show's organisers to make a cameo appearance on the program.

The season would go on to be won by Justice Crew.

Andrew went on to audition for the X Factor and starred in an ABC TV World War II drama series called Sisters of War.

2. Quatro

Four talented musicians going by the name of Quatro auditioned for the revamp of Young Talent Time in 2011.

The quartet - featuring Vanessa Smith, Radha Shukla, Amity Brand and Claudia Vogel - was given a standing ovation by the judges.

The YouTube video of their stunning performance has been viewed more than 17,000 times.

The young ladies recently took to their Facebook page to thank everyone who had helped them along the way as they reached their six-year milestone.

Quatro has become a successful classical music band.

"We recently passed our sixth year as Quatro, a milestone for four girls from Bundaberg who started playing together at each others houses 'for fun'," the post reads.

"Our mothers encouraged and shaped us to the performers we are today, our friends encouraged us even though classical music wasn't the most 'hip' thing to be doing in high-school, we were blessed with teachers who provided us with inspiration and passion and of course, the most important of all- we somehow acquired a large and varied fan base of people who followed us through our journey.

"We just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the love and support we have been given, and will cherish our memories as Quatro for our lives."

3. Justin Standley

Bundaberg's very own country music star Justin Standley became a national name when he starred on the X Factor in 2012.

He ranked as a top 12 finalist in late 2012 on a quest to find his children.

FATHER'S DAY: Justin Standley and his daughter Ophelia Standley-Thompson. Mike Knott

He would eventually be united with his family and is recognised by millions of people as a great musical talent and big-hearted man.

Justin tours nationally and internationally.

4. Ruby Mills

This month, Bundaberg singer Ruby Mills wowed judges on the X Factor.

The 24-year-old fishmonger made a lasting impression on the show's three superstar coaches with her rendition of Paloma Faith's Can't Rely On You.

"It's a very bold song," Ruby told the NewsMail.

Ruby Mills on X Factor: Bundaberg's Ruby Mills.

"I just thought it's very strong and has got a lot of character to it. The song has such a funky beat I thought it would be good for the crowd. When you listen to that song you can't help but move."

Iggy Azalea praised her performance as "sassy".

She made it through to boot camp on the still continuing series.