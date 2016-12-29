31°
Four stung by suspected irukandji on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
| 29th Dec 2016 3:49 PM
Four people are believed to have been stung by irukandji jellyfish on Fraser Island.
Four people are believed to have been stung by irukandji jellyfish on Fraser Island. Contributed

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted four patients from Fraser Island all believed to have been stung by irukandji jellyfish within 24 hours.

In the second mission yesterday morning the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Intensive care paramedic was winched to the beach to access and treat a 39-year-old female patient from Brisbane who had been stung around her neck and arm.

Once stabilised the Flight paramedic and patient was winched on board the rescue helicopter and airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Currently the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter is en route to Fraser Island again to airlift two more patients from Woralie Creek which are believed to also have been stung by irukandji jellyfish.

 Both patients a woman, 23, from France and a 12-year-old girl will be airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital both in a stable condition.

On Wednesday, the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a woman, 23, who was holidaying from Sydney to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition that also had believed to have been stung by a irukandji jellyfish.

The incidents occurred within five kilometers of each other on the western side of Fraser Island. This mornings mission was at Coongul Creek and yesterday's mission was at Woralie Creek.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser island irukandji

