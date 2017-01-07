Foul-mouthed George flies the coop as owner calls on community to help find her

MISSING: George the cockatoo may swear a bit but his owner is lost without her.

A FOUL-MOUTHED cockatoo with a penchant for telling people to shut up has flown the coop and its owner hopes the Bundaberg community can help find her.

Bill Betheras has owned George, a yellow-crested cockatoo, for about 20 years.

"She's a girl but calls herself George,” Mr Betheras said.

Just before Christmas, George hatched her escape plan and has not been sighted since.

Mr Betheras, 60, moved to Bundaberg 10 years ago with his wife and the couple lived in their Walkervale home together until last year.

"My missus passed away in April last year and it's just been me, the cockatoo and the two dogs since,” Mr Betheras said.

It's not the first time the cheeky cockatoo has escaped.

MISSING: George the cockatoo may swear a bit but his owner is lost without her. contributed BUN070117BIRD2

"That time we found her up our tree,” Mr Betheras said

No such luck this time and Mr Betheras is growing anxious.

"It would be great to get back her back,” he said.

Among her distinguishing features is a clump of feathers missing from her beak down to her chest.

She's a proficient swearer, tells people to shut up, will call out her two canine friends' names Dog and Mojo.

If you spot George anywhere, please phone Mr Betheras on 0408 818 774.