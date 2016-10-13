Former MP celebrates new medicinal marijuana legislation

READY TO GROW: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett says farmers in the region are ready to invest in growing hemp.

FORMER Hinkler MP Paul Neville has welcomed the news of Queensland Parliament unanimously passing legislation for medicinal cannabis laws on Wednesday night.

Mr Neville has been a strong advocate for medical marijuana and his granddaughter Ava, now 11, suffers from a rare condition called tuberous sclerosis, which means she has benign tumours throughout her body.

Mr Neville said Ava used to experience up to 10 seizures a day but today, thanks to hemp oil, that has been dramatically reduced.

"She has a better lifestyle, cognitively she is more responsive and she can participate more effectively at school and sport”, he said.

Mr Neville and his daughter-in-law Joelle appeared before the Senate Inquiry into medicinal cannabis.

Ava's advancement was one of the case studies in their report.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett supported the new laws.

"This legislation is a milestone for those who have campaigned tirelessly and engaged with our electoral office for changes that will allow access to medicinal cannabis,” Mr Bennett said.

The new legislation provides a legitimate pathway for Queensland patients with a range of conditions to access legal medicinal cannabis products.

The use of medicinal cannabis will be integrated into patient treatment plans.

The use of cannabis without appropriate approvals will continue to be illegal.

"What remains now is to sort out the framework and red tape around people who want to grow medicinal hemp,” Mr Bennett said.

"There are growers in Burnett ready to invest in this important new industry of hemp fibre and medicinal cannabis production.”