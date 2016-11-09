Former Labor MP calls for Donaldson to step down

FORMER MP: Brian Courtice is calling on Leanne Donaldson to step down.

FORMER Hinkler MP Brian Courtice has joined the growing chorus of people calling on Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson to resign over her unpaid bills furore.

Mr Courtice, an ex-Labor MP, said the rates scandal could help a resurgent One Nation party win the seat of Bundaberg at the next state election.

Last week Ms Donaldson was forced to admit she had not paid a $7893 overdue rates bill to Bundaberg Regional Council.

The debt was more than three years old.

Ms Donaldson then told Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad that she had no more outstanding debts before revealing she had failed to pay her rego before the due date and had since driven her car.

The former Agriculture Minister resigned from Cabinet but made it clear she would remain as Bundaberg MP.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett was quick to call for Ms Donaldson to resign saying it was "the honourable thing to do”.

Now Mr Courtice has echoed the sentiments, saying Ms Donaldson's position is untenable.

"When someone who is on 10 times the average income of Bundaberg people fails to pay three years of rates and cries poor pitiful me, well, I think she's lost the plot,” she said.

"Bundaberg deserves better.

"I don't think she can regain the trust of the Bundaberg people.”

Mr Courtice said Ms Donaldson had yet to provide an adequate reason for not paying her rates.

"She would have had at least six rate arrears notices,” Mr Courtice said.

"At the same time this was happening she was administering a department worth half a billion a year.

"If her own affairs are so dysfunctional then one would have to come to the conclusion that the job she does representing Bundaberg is dysfunctional.”

Mr Courtice said voters were fed up with the two major parties, and after polling almost 20% in Hinkler at the last federal election, One Nation was primed to pounce.

"This time around Pauline Hanson is wiser and she has also won a lot of respect,” he said.

"While I don't agree with what she says I believe fervently in her right to say it.”

With a high unemployment rate and mounting financial pressure on families and pensioners, Mr Courtice said One Nation was appealing to many frustrated voters.

"Labor is desperate to keep her in the seat because if she resigns, Labor would lose a bi-election and the government would fall,” he said.

"This is a state issue and Bundaberg is the epicentre.”