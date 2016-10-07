13 cyclones to hit us between now and mid-2017

HIGGINS Storm Chasing is predicting a hectic cyclone season.

According to the weather forecasters, Australia will see 13 cyclones in the 2016/17 season which includes five coastal crossings.

According to the Higgins website, coastal areas may be impacted by heavy rain, possible flooding and strong winds as 18 tropical lows are forecast to occur outside of tropical cyclone formation.

Higgins Storm Chasing predicts six cyclones, half of which are anticipated to be in the severe category, in the western region.

Two are forecast for the northern region of Australia, with one said to be severe.

The eastern region, which includes Queensland, is forecast, according to Higgins, to be hit by five cyclones, two of which will be greater than a category three (severe).

Higgins Storm Chasing's Jeff Higgins took to Facebook to defend the predictions against criticism that it's too soon to know what's coming.

"Please consider that myself and Thomas have conducted extensive research into this cyclone prediction which took days to produce... It's not just some hyped up wild guess which we may get accused of by some," he said.

"We used a combination of recent global climate observations and long range global climate forecasts which influence Australia's weather.

"These were then matched back to historical data to offer our opinion."

The Bureau of Meteorology's tropcial cyclone seasonal outlook is yet to be released for the year.

Cyclone facts: