29°
News

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

21st Nov 2016 1:57 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ERNEST Hemingway once took up a challenge to write a short story in six words.

He wrote: 'For sale: baby shoes. Never worn.' He considered it to be some of his best work, probably because you could literally spend hours speculating about why the shoes were never worn. Maybe it is the subject matter of a baby and inferred possible loss thereof, that pulls at our heartstrings.

It is no coincidence then that the global bestseller, The Light Between Oceans, given its subject matter, is one of the most successful Australian novels of recent years. Based on the 2012 novel of the same name by London-based Australian author, M. L. Stedman, the film will be the next title screening in The Spineless Social Club series, presented by Bundaberg Regional Libraries and the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

The storyline for both book and film are similar obviously, with marginal difference along the way that in no way affect the actual storyline. The characters break the rules and follow their hearts. What happens will break yours.

The highly anticipated film stars Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Rachel Weiss. You may recognise the lead roles of Fassbender, who starred as Magneto in X-Men: First Class, and earlier in the television series Band of Brothers. Vikander, a relative newcomer to film, will be well remembered from her role in The Danish Girl. Keep your eyes peeled for the Aussies Jack Thompson, Garry McDonald, Bryan Brown and Leon Ford, amongst others.

Filmed on a remote, windswept stretch of the New Zealand coast, The Light Between Oceans was always going to be a perfect stage for a certain kind of romance. Case in point: the film's two stars Fassbender and Vikander actually fell in love with each other during the making of the film.

Across the board, reception to the film has been positive. Set just after the First World War, the film follows the story of Tom Sherbourne (Fassbender) who returns to Australia from the horrors of the Western Front in search of solitude.

In the film, Fassbender plays a lighthouse keeper who lives on a remote island off the coast of Western Australia with his wife Isabel (Vikander) in the wake of World War I. The only inhabitants of Janus Rock, he and his wife Isabel live a quiet life, cocooned from the rest of the world. Queue beautiful shots of the coastal wilderness showing the power of Mother Nature.

What comes next? Normally in happily ever afters, Isabel would fall pregnant, they'd raise a family and live a long and happy life together.

But this isn't a fairytale.

After struggling to have children of their own, one April morning a boat washes ashore carrying a dead man and a crying infant - and the path of the couple's lives hits an unthinkable crossroads. This is where the real part of the story begins.

Isabel convinces her husband to keep the child, but every action has its consequences and what follows this couple's choice to keep the baby and raise her as their own is heartbreaking. Only years later do they discover the devastating consequences of the decision they made that day - as the baby's real story unfolds...

The couple must come to terms with the fact that the child's birth mother, played by Weisz, is consumed with grief at her loss. Cue tears.

The Light Between Oceans starts off as a classic love story and romantics will love this film, but be warned, this film has earned its darkness.

With over two million copies sold, the novel has been awarded three ABIA awards for Best Newcomer, Best Literary Novel and Book of the Year, winner of two Indie Awards for Best Debut and Book of the Year, winner of the Nielsen BookData Bookseller's Choice Award for 2013 and voted Historical Novel of 2012 by GoodReads' reading community. The quality of this story cannot be disputed. How it translates to film however, is a matter for discussion.

After shining reviews from the last Spineless Social Club event in November, be sure not to miss the upcoming special screening of 'The Light Between Oceans' (M), Saturday 3rd December from 6.00pm. Enjoy the film with some light refreshments, lucky door prize and animated discussions about the best of books and film, all for only $20. Tickets can be pre-purchased to assist with our catering requirements.

Book sets of 'The Light Between Oceans' are available for loan from Bundaberg Regional Libraries for book clubs and individuals. For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit us online at moncreiff-bundaberg.com.au, call 4130 4100 or drop in at 177 Bourbong Street.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg moncrieff entertainment centre whatson

UPDATE: Furious fires on both sides of Fallons Rocks Rd

UPDATE: Furious fires on both sides of Fallons Rocks Rd

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising residents in the vicinity of Calavos (south of Bundaberg) to enact their bushfire plan.

Vietnamese cuisine comes to Bundaberg

Viet's Taste has opened in the Hinkler Central food court. Pictured is chef's assistant Ben Trapp.

Chef brings a new option to the city

16 clever thoughts about life we can all relate to

Funny facts sum up life

FORMALS 2016: Every Bundy school in one place

Aleisha Thomas and Jared Everett Isis District State High School formal

Every Bundaberg prom photo in one place.

Local Partners

CBD parklets are coming to Bundy

TRADERS in the Bundaberg CBD area are being invited to participate in the roll out of a new council initiative

Our new magistrate in Bundaberg

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

'Highly respected' figure to take on role

For sale: baby shoes. Never worn

ERNEST Hemingway took up a challenge to write a story in six words.

Take a nostalgia trip when Ol' 55 rolls into town

ROCK ON: Frankie J Holden will be in Gympie next weekend to shake, rattle and roll.

Slick back your hair for a night of retro-rock

WHAT'S ON: Friday, November 18

DON'T CRY FOR ME: Michael Dart stars as Che and Isabella Beutel as the title character in the Playhouse's production of Evita.

Five things you need to know

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week and takes audiences to a whole new magical world with a spellbinding new cast of characters.

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Kanye kills concert after just 30 minutes

Kanye West

Kanye West stormed off stage at his concert after just 30 minutes.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets all-star endorsement.

Bundaberg Industrial Investment Opportunity

96 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

Commercial "Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. ... Call for...

"Northside Industrial Park" is an industrial community titled complex of 19 Lots. Located on the north side of Bundaberg on a major arterial road. The area is a...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

PRICED TO GO - 3 UNITS RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK !!

13 Curtis Street, Bundaberg South 4670

Unit 5 3 2 $329,900

OWNERS HAVE SLASHED THE PRICE AND MADE CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS THE PROPERTY MUST BE SOLD - RETURNING $555.00 PER WEEK - 3 UNITS, 1164m2 RES B ALLOTMENT Here is an...

RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE 30,400M2 WITH 7 TITLES ON THE CITY GATES

41 Childers Road, Branyan 4670

Residential Land ARRAY OF POSSIBILITIES - WHAT WOULD YOU DO HERE? The site is ... Expressions of...

ARRAY OF POSSIBILITIES - WHAT WOULD YOU DO HERE? The site is comprised of seven allotments located formally described as Lot 23-29 on RP13526, the combined site...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

HUGE, LEVEL, CLEAR 1240m2 RESIDENTIAL BLOCK- END OF CUL-DE-SAC

11 Simpson Crescent, Bundaberg East 4670

Residential Land Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of ... $129,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac is this large 1240m2 vacant parcel of residential land. Conveniently located just a 5 minute drive to the Bundaberg C.B.D and less...

NEW PRICE- ACT NOW

38 Dunkirk Street, Svensson Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The vendors have reduced the price of this stunning home to meet the market. This modern coastal Queenslander in the tightly held pocket of Dunkirk Street...

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!