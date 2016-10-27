Foot stomping, eclectic gig coming to Bucca

"WHEN I was 15, I took the two day train journey from Cairns to Brisbane to see B.B. King play and his concert changed my life, it was a spiritual experience and I was overwhelmingly inspired to be a musician.”

Those are the words from global troubadour 8 Ball Aitken who will be in the region this weekend to play a gig at Bucca Hotel.

Aitken will be in town as part of his Blazing Blues Summer Tour, playing an eclectic mix of blues, country rock and Americana.

The accomplished singer-songwriter and slide guitarist now resides in Austin, Texas and has a built a solid international reputation performing high energy, 100% original music.

The Blazing Blues Summer Tour has so far travelled from Canberra to New South Wales, Queensland and will head to Victoria and Tasmania next month.

If you have a free day this Sunday, give yourselves up to the funky, foot stomping rhythms of the electrifying 8 Ball Aitken at the Bucca Hotel from 1pm.